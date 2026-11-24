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Betty Gilpin described filming a foot-focused scene for THE LOWDOWN, a FedEx mix-up over her Emmy, and time spent shadowing public defenders during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Gilpin stars in the second season of the FX series, whose season finale airs Wednesday, November 25, on FX and Hulu.

Of the scene, which involves co-star Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Gilpin said it was the first one shot and "really set the weirdness gauntlet for five months of work." She said she was nervous about showing her feet, noting the lighting and angles were forgiving, and she credited Mintz-Plasse for committing to the scene. She also said she came to love filming in Tulsa, working with Ethan Hawke.

Meyers introduced Gilpin as an Emmy winner for WIDOW'S BAY. She said the statue was shipped to her alias, Sylvia Plath, and a FedEx location would not release it without ID in that name, so she had to retrieve it from a warehouse. She and Meyers then traded ideas for a new alias, including Virginia Woolf and Goody Proctor.

Gilpin plays a public defender in THE LOWDOWN and said she shadowed two female public defenders to prepare. She said she had planned to play the character as scattered and always dropping folders, only to be told by the defenders to avoid that trope. Gilpin also recalled being dropped from a video game voice job after two days of recording while pregnant with her second child. She is currently starring in the second season of THE LOWDOWN, which also added Tommy Lee Jones to the cast. BroadwayWorld recently covered a season two scene in Video: THE LOWDOWN Scene Shows Frog's Last Moments on FX.

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