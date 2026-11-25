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Ben Stiller discussed filming his Knicks documentary as the team won a championship and shooting a cold plunge scene with Robert De Niro for FOCKER IN-LAW during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Stiller returns as Greg Focker in the film, which opens in theaters Wednesday, November 25.

Stiller said he has access to the team because of the documentary, and that he shot footage on his iPhone as the Knicks won. "It's crazy, the fact that it happened after 53 years and the way it happened, and this team is incredible," he said. He added that he briefly ran onto the court after a late-game play before backing off. Stiller said there has never really been a documentary about the whole history of the Knicks, and that he plans to interview Karl-Anthony Towns and Pat Riley. "I just want to get it right and make Knicks fans happy with what it is," he said.

Turning to FOCKER IN-LAW, Meyers noted that Stiller is now the age Robert De Niro was in the first film of the franchise. Stiller said the movie's premise grew from that idea: Greg is in the position Jack was in, with a child who wants to bring someone home. He said he expected De Niro, a method actor, to want a truly cold plunge, but on set he was told, "Bob wants it 80 degrees." Stiller said he went along with it because it was De Niro.

Stiller also said he lives across the street from his mother-in-law, Joan, and that she shares his Apple TV feed and watches Denzel Washington films including the Equalizer movies and Man on Fire.

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