NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Ben Stiller spoke with Willie Geist about a documentary on the New York Knicks' NBA championship, his return as Greg Focker in FOCKER-IN-LAW, and a film he directed about his late parents during a Sunday Sitdown for TODAY. The interview was filmed at Madison Square Garden, where Stiller, a lifelong Knicks fan, stood on the court after the team won the title in June.

Stiller said he received approval at the start of the playoffs to make the documentary, which will cover the team's history as well as the title run. "They've never really had a documentary done about them," he said. He also said he shoots footage on his own for fun because of the vantage point it gives him. On the film about his parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, he said: "I felt like there was an obligation that I had to really put something out there that, from my perspective, showed how special they were."

On FOCKER-IN-LAW, the fourth film in the franchise, Stiller said Greg now finds himself in the position Robert De Niro's character Jack held in the original, vetting a prospective family member. Ariana Grande plays his future daughter-in-law. Stiller said the script needed tension over whether Greg is for or against her, and added, "I don't think anybody else could have done the part."

Stiller is also an executive producer and director on the series Severance, and said working without audience testing was freeing. He also discussed Stiller Soda, which he said started nearly six years ago. FOCKER-IN-LAW is in theaters now. The Sunday Sitdown podcast carries the extended interview. BroadwayWorld previously covered the sit-down with Geist.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone