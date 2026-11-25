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Ben Stiller spoke with Drew Barrymore about working with Ariana Grande on FOCKER-IN-LAW, saying Grande had to become the engine of the new movie in terms of what she brings into the family. Stiller appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where the conversation also covered his soda line, his daughter and a few jokes about Adam Sandler.

Stiller said his character, Greg, is now the parent of grown children, and that his son has met someone he wants the family to meet and is thinking about marrying. That puts Greg in a position similar to the one he held with Jack Burns, the Robert De Niro character, in the first movie. The irony, Stiller said, is that the young woman his son brings home is played by Grande. "She is incredible," he said, adding that she had to ride a line as a person Greg is not sure his son should be with, who has a strong personality but is also likable.

Stiller said that on a fourth film in a series, "you want it to be fresh and new and have a reason to exist," noting there had not been a movie for 16 years. He said the story, the timing and Grande playing Olivia came together well. Barrymore, who said she had just seen the film, praised Grande's performance and cited her work on Wicked.

Earlier, Stiller joked that he is often mistaken for Adam Sandler, saying the two trade videos of fans who confuse them. Barrymore also showed a video of herself sampling Stiller's sodas, including root beer, Shirley Cola and black cherry, and Stiller, who said he does not drink alcohol, described them as low sugar and all natural. He and Barrymore also mentioned making the film Duplex together, and Stiller said his daughter was born during its production. Stiller's FOCKER-IN-LAW promotion also included a lie detector segment with De Niro and Grande, covered in Robert De Niro Addresses Jennifer Lawrence Wedding Story on Lie Detector.

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