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Ben Stiller said he came close to passing out while shooting a choking scene for MEET THE PARENTS: FOCKER-IN-LAW, the latest installment in the comedy franchise, during an appearance on THE VIEW. The conversation also covered the film's reunion with Robert De Niro, 16 years after the last movie and more than 25 years after the original.

Stiller said the new film flips the dynamic of the first. "I'm the dad now who is overprotective," he told the co-hosts, explaining that his character Greg is now in the position Jack once held. On the choking scene, in which his character eats an overcooked steak, he said: "I started to pass out at the table when I was doing it. But everybody just thought I was acting really well." He added that when he came to, he saw De Niro and Ariana Grande and thought, "I must be in a movie."

Stiller also described filming a scene in which he serenades De Niro with John Legend's ballad "All of Me," which took several takes of getting close to De Niro's face. He said De Niro told him before takes to touch or poke him as needed, but that it was still a challenge because "he's still Robert De Niro." The co-hosts also asked about ZOOLANDER, which turns 25 this year, and Stiller said the Blue Steel look began when his wife noticed the face he made while brushing his hair in the mirror.

Stiller, a lifelong New Yorker and Knicks fan, said he has been working on a documentary about the team's history, framed around its run to the finals. He also discussed his Stiller Soda line and a recent promotion at Katz's Delicatessen. Stiller, De Niro and Grande previously discussed the film on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon.

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