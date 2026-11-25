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Ben Stiller played a round of Two Truths and a Lie with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, with prizes for the studio audience riding on her guess. The game was called Stiller Griller, and Stiller's new line of sodas figured in the stakes: if Barrymore picked the lie correctly, everyone in the audience would go home with Stiller Soda.

In the first clip, Stiller read three statements: that he was a scuba diving instructor as a teenager, that he once stormed the field at Yankee Stadium and took home a piece of right field, and that he has never had a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Before guessing, Barrymore shared a soda with an audience member named Lauren, and the two traded burps, a "burp-off" that Barrymore then called on when making her pick. Barrymore chose the peanut butter and jelly claim as the lie, and the audience mostly agreed. She was right, and the audience received the sodas.

The segment closed with Barrymore praising Stiller's evolution as a filmmaker and saying she puts on a Stiller movie when she needs to be happy. She then pointed viewers to FOCKER-IN-LAW, which is in theaters now, and sent the show to a clip before a commercial break.

The second clip turns to Stiller's first meeting with Owen Wilson. Stiller recounts that Wilson gave what he calls the "worst" audition he had seen, only to realize afterward how funny Wilson could be on screen.

The visit is part of Stiller's press run for FOCKER-IN-LAW. In a separate conversation on the show, covered in Ben Stiller on Ariana Grande Joining FOCKER-IN-LAW, Stiller discussed Ariana Grande's role as Olivia, the young woman his on-screen son brings home, and his character Greg's new position as the parent of grown children.

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