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Ben Stiller talked about directing a multi-part documentary on the New York Knicks and about returning to the Fockers franchise during a sit-down with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY. Stiller, a New York native and self-described Knicks mega-fan, spoke about the project following the team's history-making NBA Championship win.

The conversation also turned to FOCKER-IN-LAW, the upcoming fourth installment of the franchise. Stiller shared details about his relationship with co-stars Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande, who joins the cast of the film.

Stiller has been promoting the film across several programs. As BroadwayWorld reported, he told THE VIEW that the new film flips the dynamic of the first, saying, "I'm the dad now who is overprotective." He also described nearly passing out while shooting a choking scene, and the film reunites him with De Niro 16 years after the last movie.

Universal Pictures has set the November 25 release of FOCKER IN-LAW. The story follows Greg Focker, still a helicopter parent to his adult kids, as his anxieties spiral when his son Henry brings home a new girlfriend, Olivia, and reveals plans to propose. When everyone embraces Olivia, including Greg's father-in-law Jack, Greg becomes certain she is hiding something, setting off a calamitous weekend as the rivalry between the two future in-laws escalates.

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