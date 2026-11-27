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Ben Affleck has directed a new advertisement featuring the Aflac duck, created by his production company Artists Equity as part of a series of campaigns for the insurance company. The spot was shown on TODAY, where the hosts introduced it as the latest work from the pairing.

The ad follows a picnic in the park that served as the reveal of the partnership, in which Affleck was seen alongside the Aflac duck a few months earlier. In the new spot, a character says the duck "keeps saying the same word," and another responds, "I speak Aflac. Give me the phone." The ad's message is that the duck wants viewers to get supplemental insurance.

One exchange in the commercial turns on the duck's understanding of the stakes. A character asks, "Does this duck understand what's at stake here?" and is told that the duck "understands better than anyone." TODAY noted that Artists Equity created the campaign and that Affleck directed the ad himself.

Artists Equity is the production company Affleck founded with longtime collaborator Matt Damon, described in a recent BroadwayWorld story on Damon's TODAY sit-down as an effort to restructure how films are financed and how talent participates in a project's success.

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