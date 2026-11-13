My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Belongó to Bring Afro Latin Jazz Float to Harlem Holiday Lights Parade on 125th Street
The Fat Cats, Belongó's pre-professional youth ensemble, will perform on the float as the organization marks its fifth year at the parade.
NYC cultural institution Belongó kicks off the holiday season in Harlem for the fifth year in a row, bringing its own illuminated float and live Afro Latin Jazz music to 125th Street.
EVENT DETAILS
When: Tuesday, November 17, 6PM
Where: 125th and Broadway
Performing on the Belongó float at Harlem Holiday Lights will be The Fat Cats, the organization's pre-professional youth ensemble. Celebrating its 16th year, this special program provides teenage musicians with hundreds of hours of education, mentorship, and performance opportunities throughout New York City at no cost to families. Together, they'll share the music of the Americas - rooted in African and Indigenous traditions - with the neighbors and families who make Harlem home.
The Harlem Holiday Lights Parade continues a milestone year for Belongó within the Harlem community, teaming with Mayor Mamdani in February for the groundbreaking of Casa Belongó—a state-of-the-art culture hub currently being built on 118th Street and Park Avenue. Belongó also continues to bring free music education programs across all of New York year-round, including regular workshops at the Harlem Library and in public schools across the neighborhood and city.
Since its founding in 2007 by pianist/composer and GRAMMY Award-winner Arturo O'Farrill, Belongó has provided free music education to tens of thousands of students in all five boroughs. The organization has recently been profiled on , NY1, WNYC's The Brian Lehrer Show, Telemundo and more.
More Holiday Season Plans
After the parade, Belongó will continue to bring the holiday cheer across New York this November and December including:
Arturo O'Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra will host their annual Christmas Eve concert at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Park Slope, Brooklyn.
The six-time GRAMMY winner and his 18-piece band will also continue their weekly Tuesday night residency at The Pocket in Times Square, with setlists featuring holiday favorites from across the Americas.
The Fat Cats will host open jams in Harlem (El Barrio's Artspace PS 109, Monday, November 30) and Brooklyn (ShapeShifter Lab, Monday, December 14) that the public are invited to enjoy.
Education programs will continue across New York in partnership with Urban Health Plan, HFH Family Workshops, PS 30X and the Harlem Library.
For more information please visit: https://www.afrolatinjazz.org/calendar
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