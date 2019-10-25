Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Biopic Casts Its Priscilla Presley

Australian actress Olivia DeJonge has been cast as Priscilla Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley movie, according to Deadline.

Priscilla Ann Presley was married to Presley from 1967 to 1973 and was the chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), the company that turned the King of Rock n' Roll's mansion, Graceland, into one of the top tourist attractions in the United States. Lisa Marie was their only daughter, and the couple divorced in 1972.

Luhrmann said of the casting news, "Olivia is capable of manifesting the complex depth and presence that has made Priscilla Presley an icon in her own right. She's an extremely talented young actor and the perfect counterpoint to Austin's Elvis."

In the movie, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luhrmann ("The Great Gatsby," "Moulin Rouge!") will explore the life and music of Presley, through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played in the film by two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks ("Forrest Gump," "Philadelphia"). The story will delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Austin Butler will star in the film as is playing The King of Rock n' Roll himself.

DeJonge starred in the Netflix series The Society as Elle Tomkins. She is also known for her performances in movies like M. Night Shyamalan's The Visit, THE SISTERHOOD of the Night, Better Watch Out, and this year's Stray Dolls, which premiered in the U.S. at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Read the original article on Deadline.





