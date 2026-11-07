When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Barbara Bush Kisses Willard Scott on 1989 Inaugural Parade Route
The 1989 moment came while the Bushes walked the inaugural parade route.
First lady Barbara Bush shared a kiss with TODAY meteorologist Willard Scott during the 1989 inauguration of President George H.W. Bush, a moment captured in archival footage from the NBC morning program.
Scott was on the ground reporting on the inauguration when the encounter took place. According to the source description, the kiss happened while the president and first lady were walking along the parade route.
The clip shows Scott in his role as a TODAY correspondent at the inaugural festivities, reporting live from the street as the Bushes made their way along the route. The exchange with Barbara Bush occurred as the couple passed through the crowds lining the parade.
The footage was revisited as part of a look back at Scott's work on TODAY, where he reported from the scene of the inauguration.
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