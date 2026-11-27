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Backstreet Boys have announced four UK-exclusive shows at London's The O2 Arena on 8, 9, 11 and 12 June 2027, joining the venue's 20th anniversary line-up. Promoted by Live Nation, the 'Into The Millennium - Homecoming: Live in London' performances will be the band's only UK shows of 2027.

As The O2 prepares to celebrate two decades of live entertainment, Backstreet Boys join Kings of Leon, David Guetta, Jamiroquai, Pet Shop Boys, Santana and alt-J on the anniversary bill. The band will bring their 'Into the Millennium – Homecoming' show to the venue following the success of their Las Vegas and Düsseldorf residencies, celebrating their Millennium album alongside their greatest hits.

From 12pm GMT on Tuesday 1st December, O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers can get 72-hour early access to tickets for the shows exclusively via Priority Tickets.

Earlier this year, the Backstreet Boys took over Düsseldorf for their European residency, 'Into The Millennium - Homecoming: Live in Germany', performing for over 450,000 fans across 10 sold-out stadium shows at Merkur Spiel Arena. Fans attending 'Into the Millennium – Homecoming: Live in London' can expect an unforgettable celebration of the Backstreet Boys' legacy. The group will bring their iconic, five-time GRAMMY-nominated Millennium album to life on The O2 stage, featuring beloved classics like 'I Want It That Way,' and 'Larger Than Life' along with a powerful lineup of their greatest hits.

'London, we heard you, and we're so excited to bring the 'Into the Millennium – Homecoming' to The O2!! We had so much fun bringing this show to life for our residency in Düsseldorf this year, and now we get to continue celebrating Millennium and The O2's 20th anniversary with all of you.'

Last month, the Backstreet Boys announced x12 stadium shows at Toronto's Rogers Centre, smashing the record held by Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The group have also had unprecedented success with their 'Into The Millennium' Sphere show in Las Vegas, with close to 1M fans attending 56 sold out performances so far, with further Christmas and New Year celebrations to come!

Emma Bownes, Senior Vice President, Programming, AEG International said: 'Backstreet Boys are one of the most iconic pop groups of all time, so we're incredibly excited to welcome them back to The O2 as part of our 20th birthday celebrations. They've delivered some unforgettable shows here over the years and having them join us for this milestone year for a run of shows feels incredibly special - we can't wait to celebrate with artists and fans throughout 2027.'

Gareth Griffiths, Marketing Director, O2, said: 'We couldn't think of a better act to help celebrate 20 years of The O2 than Backstreet Boys. As one of the best-selling bands of all time, they've provided the soundtrack to countless fans' lives since the 90s. Bringing our customers closer to the live music moments they love is at the heart of what we do, so we're thrilled to offer exclusive Priority access to what promise to be unforgettable shows.'

Ticket Information

Into the Millennium – Homecoming: Live in London

The O2 - June 8th, 9th, 11th + 12th 2027

Artist pre-sale: From 12pm GMT on Tuesday 1st December

O2 Priority pre-sale: From 12pm GMT on Tuesday 1st December, O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers can get early access to tickets for Backstreet Boys' upcoming shows at The O2 exclusively via Priority Tickets 72 hours before general release. In addition to early ticket access, Priority members can also enjoy a host of exclusive benefits at The O2 including free entry to the O2 Blueroom, queue-jump privileges and complimentary cloakroom use.

General on sale: Friday, December 4th at 12pm GMT

For more ticket information, please visit: https://www.livenation.co.uk/backstreet-boys-tickets-adp16

About The O2

The O2 is the world's most popular live entertainment, leisure, and retail destination, owned and operated by AEG International, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company.

Hosting over 200 events each year, its 23,000-capacity arena is the busiest in the world and has sold more than 30 million tickets since opening in 2007. Proudly certified as an AGF 'Greener Arena', the iconic venue has also been recognised as Billboard's 'Top International Arena' for 2026 and was crowned 'Venue of The Year' at the 2026 Music Week Awards.

Welcoming over 11 million visitors annually, The O2 is also home to the 2,750 capacity venue indigo at The O2, roofwalk attraction Up at The O2, Outlet Shopping at The O2 – London's best performing outlet, and a wide range of leisure attractions, bars and restaurants. A full day-out destination, The O2 is conveniently located just 15 minutes from central London.

About Backstreet Boys

For more than 30 years the Backstreet Boys have delivered the finest pop music one has to offer, making them one of pop's most influential performers. With countless #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, BSB has been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.

The Backstreet Boys are the first ever pop group to play at Sphere, with 56 sold-out shows and counting, the band has played to nearly 1 million fans and have received critical acclaim and praise for their electrifying performances, state-of-the-art visuals, and groundbreaking stage production. They will continue their run with more dates in 2026 and 2027 further cementing the residency as one of the most successful and innovative live entertainment experiences in Las Vegas history. This fall the Backstreet Boys performed for over 450,000 fans at their sold-out 10-show stadium residency at Düsseldorf's MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA as a celebration of the country where their international success first began.

The Backstreet Boys also celebrated the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping, 5-time GRAMMY- nominated album, Millennium with Millennium 2.0 in 2025. This deluxe re-issue features 25 tracks, including all 12 remastered originals, live recordings, demos, including 'I Want It That Way' and B-sides, including the alternate version of 'I Want It That Way.'

Over the years, the Backstreet Boys have repeatedly captivated millions of people with their impressive catalog of hit songs and creative partnerships and continue to be larger than life.

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