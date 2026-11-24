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Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, and Screambox announced the streaming debut of the short film Buzzkill, now available to watch on the streaming platform. Buzzkill is the winning film of Bloody Disgusting's 25th Anniversary Short Film Contest.

Buzzkill originally premiered as a part of Bloody Bites from Bloody Disgusting and Scotchworthy Productions, a compilation of snack-sized horror films that will terrorize, astonish, disturb, and excite genre fans across the globe. Cast includes Adam Gaulke (Ghost Trash, Untouchable), Madelynn Barton (Connection Lost, Murder by Midnight) and D.R. Anderson (John Carpenter's The Ward, Outpost, Z-Nation) as Buzzkill.

Synopsis

Its Halloween in the year 2000: Tom, a bumbling video store owner at the local mall 'accidently' unleashes Buzzkill from a mysterious VHS tape and all hell breaks loose. Deep in the abandoned mall basement Tom, his crush, and goofball friends decide to party unaware that it is now Buzzkill's bloody playground. Can this group of misfits send Buzzkill back to where he came or will Buzzkill come to collect the late fee.

Streaming exclusively from Bloody Disgusting and Scotchworthy Productions, Bloody Bites is a compilation of snack-sized horror films that will terrorize, astonish, disturb, and excite genre fans across the globe.

About Screambox

SCREAMBOX features a broad mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike. The service is refreshed monthly with content from the Company's extensive genre library with films and episodes delivering every type of terror imaginable. SCREAMBOX currently features classic horror films like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Black Christmas, slasher hits Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3, the BBC series Bedlam and Being Human, found footage feature Frogman and anthology Tales From the Void. SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast, Cox and screambox.com.

About Cineverse Streaming

Cineverse owns and/or operates a wide range of premium streaming brands, from free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) apps. These span fandoms – from single IP channels around pop cultural icons such as Bob Ross and The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan, to channels curated for fans of Horror (Screambox, Midnight Pulp), Anime and Pan-Asian shows and films (RetroCrush, AsianCrush), Documentaries and Independent Film (Docurama, Fandor), Romance (Dove Channel), True Crime (Crime Hunters), and Westerns (Lone Star) to name a few.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint – a growing tech ecosystem designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes a vast library of premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit cineverse.com.





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