BROTHERS Season 1 Soundtrack to Be Released on Lakeshore Records, Scored by Zachary Dawes and Nick Sena

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Lakeshore Records releases Brothers Season 1— Apple Original Series Soundtrack digitally today, November 6, featuring an original score by composers Zachary Dawes and Nick Sena (The Big Door Prize). The duo creates a rich twang with lively interplay between acoustic and slide guitars that enhance the riotously comedic series. Produced by Paramount Television Studios, all episodes of Brothers are now streaming globally on Apple TV.

Stream the album: https://orcd.co/brothers-ost

Notes Sena: 'We started with Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Allman Brothers - we knew we wanted it to feel like outlaw country because that's kinda how Matthew and Woody see themselves. It had to feel like Texas since home base for most of the season is on Matthews ranch. But then of course you have these more emotional moments between the two of them where it just felt right to step outside of that style and sit at the piano and verb up some guitars and just sit with them and catch what came up. Zach and I did quite a few jams with the two of us just watching the scenes down - him on the bass or guitar and me on this Wurlitzer with a few keys heavily out of tune. We'd try to find key signatures or inversions where those out notes didn't come up much. It was often less is more with them - clean arrangements - all natural - mostly live playing - and the slide guitar. The slide ended up being the thing that got spread around almost the entire score because it just seemed to encapsulate where they came from, where they were at now - the highs and lows - the brotherhood.'

About Brothers Season 1

Brothers follows McConaughey and Harrelson, who play fictionalized versions of themselves, and whose friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers. After Woody's daughter's engagement falls apart, he loads up the family and heads to Austin for an extended stay at Matthew's ranch. But what begins as a healing getaway quickly spirals when Matthew's mother, Ma Mac (played by Holland Taylor), accidentally let's slip a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers. As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for governor of Texas. The result is a heartfelt, chaotic and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame and the messy line between myth and reality.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Harrelson and McConaughey includes Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, Noah Carganilla, Highdee Kuan, Oona Yaffe and Taylor.

'Brothers' is produced for Apple TV by Paramount Television Studios. Lee Eisenberg, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson executive produce alongside Natalie Sandy, David West Read, Trish Hofmann, Bill Bost, Jason Winer, David Finkel, Brett Baer and Jeremy Plager. Trent O'Donnell directs multiple episodes, including the pilot.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, McConaughey and Harrelson discussed playing fictionalized versions of themselves in the series.

Track List

01. Your Daughter Needs You

02. Matthew McConaughey Green Lights

03. Go Boot Scooters

04. Jackpot Rodeo

05. You Need to Dialog with Me

06. I'll Find My Own Way Home

07. A Rough Year

08. People Say You Can't Go Back

09. We Got Some Talkin' To Do

10. You Been to Beaumont?

11. Creaky Leaky Joe

12. One Big Happy Family

13. Brush Up on Policy

14. Clean House Clean Mind - The Harrelsons Need to Leave

15. A Red Oak Acorn

16. Low Key Dips

17. They Arrested the Guy

18. Part of the Prank

19. You're My Best Friend

20. Something Cheesy for You

21. A Letter for My Dad

22. I am Running for Governor

23. Bam

24. Noone's Heard from McConaughey

25. This Weird Wonderful Family

26. I Really Like You Too

27. He Chose Love, He Chose You

28. Family

About Zachary Dawes

Zach Dawes is a composer and producer from Encino, CA. He is best known as the bassist for the bands Mini Mansions and The Last Shadow Puppets. He has also toured with T Bone Burnett, Sparks and Courtney Barnett.

He has worked extensively with Brian Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Sharon Van Etten, among other musicians and songwriters.

He composes and music supervises for many film and television shows including True Detective, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Big Door Prize, Stick and worked with frequent collaborator Este Haim on the hit Netflix show Nobody Wants This.

His producing work with Lana Del Rey on Norman fing Rockwell and Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard earned him two Grammy nominations for Album of the Year.

- IMDb mini biography

About Nick Sena

Nick Sena is an award winning film and television composer.

Sena is a three time ASCAP Screen Awards winner for 'Top Rated Streaming Series' for his work on The Summer I Turned Pretty and Stick.

Sena's television and film credits include the critically acclaimed Apple TV series, The Big Door Prize; the Emmy nominated television series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Paramount; A League of Their Own on Amazon; the coming of age indie drama feature, Big Time Adolescence, from director Jason Orley starring Pete Davidson and Sydney Sweeney which was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance; and the comedy feature film, We Broke Up.

In March 2020, Sena put together a chamber music group to accompany his piano and play what would become his first album, You Don't Have to Wonder Anymore.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Severance, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, Masters of the Universe, The Vampire Lestat, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.

For more information, visit www.lakeshorerecords.com.

Read Lakeshore's blog Soundtracks, Scores And More here: https://soundtracksscoresandmore.com





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