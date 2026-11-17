"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
BOY MEETS WORLD Stars Discuss Pod Tour, Book and Documentary
The trio also revisited the sitcom's fashion and shared stories from fans who credit the series with helping them through hard times.
Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle returned to the Tamron Hall Show to look back on the legacy of BOY MEETS WORLD and to describe how their rewatch podcast, Pod Meets World, has grown into something larger. The conversation covered the live tour, a book and a documentary that have come out of the podcast.
The trio also revisited the show's fashion and spoke about emotional encounters with fans. According to the discussion, viewers have told them the sitcom helped them through some of the most difficult moments of their lives.
The appearance follows a recent interview in which the three castmates discussed their new book, Book Meets World, and reflected on the cultural impact of the series. BOY MEETS WORLD Cast Share Stories From New Book details that Good Morning America segment, in which Fishel, Strong and Friedle shared behind-the-scenes recollections from their time on the sitcom.
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