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Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle returned to the Tamron Hall Show to look back on the legacy of BOY MEETS WORLD and to describe how their rewatch podcast, Pod Meets World, has grown into something larger. The conversation covered the live tour, a book and a documentary that have come out of the podcast.

The trio also revisited the show's fashion and spoke about emotional encounters with fans. According to the discussion, viewers have told them the sitcom helped them through some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

The appearance follows a recent interview in which the three castmates discussed their new book, Book Meets World, and reflected on the cultural impact of the series. BOY MEETS WORLD Cast Share Stories From New Book details that Good Morning America segment, in which Fishel, Strong and Friedle shared behind-the-scenes recollections from their time on the sitcom.

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