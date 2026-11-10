BOY MEETS WORLD Cast Share Stories From New Book

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Behind-the-scenes stories from the set of BOY MEETS WORLD were the focus of a Good Morning America conversation with Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle. The three castmates appeared to discuss their new book, Book Meets World, which looks back on the sitcom they starred in together.

During the interview, the trio reflected on the cultural impact of BOY MEETS WORLD and what the series has meant to viewers since it aired. They shared recollections from their time working on the show as part of the discussion of the book.

Book Meets World is the subject of the appearance, with Fishel, Strong and Friedle presenting the project together. The segment centered on the memories and stories behind the series rather than any new on-screen project.

The interview was part of Good Morning America's coverage of entertainment guests and new releases, and gave the three castmates a chance to discuss the book and the sitcom that connects them.

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