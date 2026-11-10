 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

BOY MEETS WORLD Cast Share Stories From New Book

Fishel, Strong and Friedle look back on the sitcom and its lasting cultural impact.

By:


Behind-the-scenes stories from the set of BOY MEETS WORLD were the focus of a Good Morning America conversation with Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle. The three castmates appeared to discuss their new book, Book Meets World, which looks back on the sitcom they starred in together.

During the interview, the trio reflected on the cultural impact of BOY MEETS WORLD and what the series has meant to viewers since it aired. They shared recollections from their time working on the show as part of the discussion of the book.

Book Meets World is the subject of the appearance, with Fishel, Strong and Friedle presenting the project together. The segment centered on the memories and stories behind the series rather than any new on-screen project.

The interview was part of Good Morning America's coverage of entertainment guests and new releases, and gave the three castmates a chance to discuss the book and the sitcom that connects them.

Recent Articles
Video: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Allison Janney Discuss 'Multilayered' OTHER DESERT CITIES
Video: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Allison Janney Discuss 'Multilayered' OTHER DESERT CITIES
10/30/2026
Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff & Josh Gad To Reprise FROZEN Roles for New Series
Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff & Josh Gad To Reprise FROZEN Roles for New Series
11/9/2026
PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Takes Over Lucca Comics & Games
PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Takes Over Lucca Comics & Games
10/31/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts