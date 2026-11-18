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PBS announced today that Season 2 of the hit mystery series BOOKISH, created by and starring Emmy Award-winning writer Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, The League of Gentlemen), will premiere Sundays, January 17-February 21, 2027, 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app and with PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video.

Set in post-war London in 1946, BOOKISH follows antiquarian bookshop owner Gabriel Book (Gatiss) as he helps police solve an intriguing variety of mysterious crimes, using his razor-sharp intellect and help from an entourage of charming social misfits. As with the first season, Season 2 features three cases across six episodes, with an intimate mystery simmering beneath the surface: the lavender marriage between Gabriel and his wife and childhood best friend, Trottie, played by Polly Walker (Bridgerton).

Season 1 was a critical hit in both the US and the UK, and the series has been sold in over 100 territories worldwide. BOOKISH was cited as one of the 'Best New TV Shows of January 2026' by Time Magazine and called 'very entertaining' by The Wall Street Journal. Digital Spy said 'season one did a marvelous job of balancing the thrills each mystery brings with the emotional toll Gabriel faces as a gay man in London circa 1946' and TV Insider said the series 'delights with its dry humor, brain-teasers, and a richly drawn ensemble of friends, suspects, and allies.'

In addition to Gatiss and Walker, returning cast members include Connor Finch as Jack (Everything I Know About Love); Elliot Levey as Inspector Bliss (We Were the Lucky Ones, Quiz); Blake Harrison as Sergeant Morris (World on Fire, Still Up); and Buket Kömür as Nora (Our House). Season 2 guest stars include Jason Watkins (MacDonald & Hobbs), two-time Oscar nominee Miranda Richardson, Simon Callow (Doctor Who), Rupert Graves (Sherlock), and Claire Skinner (Outnumbered).

Episode Descriptions

'Memento Mori, Part One' Premieres Sunday, January 17, 2027, 10:00 p.m. ET

When medium Harold Sneed (Jason Watkins) hosts a mysterious séance, Book and Inspector Bliss are drawn into a haunting investigation of lost souls. Meanwhile, the bookshop itself comes under threat from an investigation by Sergeant Morris.

'Memento Mori, Part Two' Premieres Sunday, January 24, 2027, 10:00 p.m. ET

Disturbing evidence forces Book and team to ask: can a dead man return to kill? As Book and Nora are lured into London's sinister Black Museum, Trottie and Jack unravel a tragic mystery—proving that in the land of the dead, nothing is as it seems.

'Dead Man's Whistle, Part One' Premieres Sunday, January 31, 2027, 10:00 p.m. ET

Book and his team find themselves playing a dangerous game as they stitch together the mysteries of a dead body in a Burlington Arcade tailor shop. Book and Inspector Bliss must look beyond the evidence as shady characters close in.

'Dead Man's Whistle, Part Two' Premieres Sunday, February 07, 2027, 10:00 p.m. ET

As post-war conspiracies unravel, Book uses his secret service past to keep his team alive. While unwanted company arrives at the bookshop, Trottie considers a new romance, and the mysterious 'E' (Simon Callow) offers Book a dangerous proposition.

'Killer Nacht, Part One' Premieres Sunday, February 14, 2027, 10:00 p.m. ET

On a mission to stop the notorious book thief Duchess Alberta (Miranda Richardson), Book and Jack travel to the medieval town of Würl. Among shadowy guests and gothic Christmas traditions, murder soon strikes, forcing Book to uncover the sinister reality behind the grandeur.

'Killer Nacht, Part Two' Premieres Sunday, February 21, 2027, 10:00 p.m. ET

Facing a deadly legacy, Book enlists Inspector Bliss and officer Liesl Pohl (Ingrid Oliver) to interrogate shadowy guests and protect his team. As danger mounts, Trottie's heart and the bookshop's future hang in the balance.

BOOKISH Season 2 will stream simultaneously with broadcast and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, which is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, VIZIO and LG Smart TVs.

BOOKISH is a production of Eagle Eye Drama Limited (an ITV Studios Company) with Happy Duck Films and UKTV Media and Beta Film for PBS. Directed by Carolina Giammetta and written by Mark Gatiss, Matthew Sweet and Ian Hallard.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 36 million adults on linear primetime television, 16 million users on PBS-owned streaming platforms, 56 million viewers on YouTube, and 10 million followers on social media, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature, and public affairs and to take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS's broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions.

As the number one educational media brand, PBS KIDS helps children 2-8 build critical skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality content on TV — including a PBS KIDS channel — and streaming free on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video app, games on the PBS KIDS Games app, and in communities across America. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS LearningMedia for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life.

More information about PBS is available at PBS.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, Facebook, Instagram, or through PBS apps for mobile and connected devices.







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