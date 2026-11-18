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BILLY KNIGHT, a romantic fantasy drama written and directed by Alec Griffen Roth, marks his feature directorial debut. The film stars Academy Award winner Al Pacino (The Godfather, Scarface), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Diana Silvers (Ma, Booksmart), and Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus). Magenta Edge Films will release the film January 8, 2027 in theaters nationwide.

A love letter to cinema and Hollywood, grad school students Alex (Charlie Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) traverse their aspiring careers as filmmakers. While Alex grapples with the grief of losing his father, a failed screenwriter, he comes across a handkerchief with the name 'Billy Knight' embroidered on it. Consumed with the desire to discover his identity, Alex embarks on a magical Hollywood adventure to track down this mysterious and reclusive Billy Knight (Al Pacino), all while navigating the line between fiction and reality.

Billy Knight debuts an original song (and appearance) by Beck, as well as special appearances by Patrick Schwarzenegger, Diplo, Rick Ross, and Harry Jowsey. The film's all-star cast also includes Angela Sarafyan, Sara Sampaio, Elsie Hewitt, Aleeha Rogers, Roberta Hanlan, and Savannah Rodin.

'Getting to create this world of make-believe with a slice of reality was unlike anything I ever imagined. It was a dream come true and I am truly blessed to have been given the opportunity to work with such incredible and iconic actors and producers, and the best crew a young filmmaker could ask for. We're grateful to Bob Yari and Magenta Light Studios/Magenta Edge Films to share our vision in getting this out into the world,' Roth says.

BILLY KNIGHT was produced by Prominent Productions, Firebrand Media Group, and RNA Pictures. The film previously screened at the Newport Beach Film Festival, Coronado Island Film Festival, UK Film Festival and Torino Film Festival in 2025, and the Sedona International Film Festival and Omaha Film Festival in 2026.

Billy Knight was executive produced by Tuan Bui, Peter Bortel, Noor Alfallah, Sarah Sarandos, Keyun 'Country' Parker, Tony Sarandos, Remi Alfallah and Peter Morgan. The film was also produced by Autumn Bailey-Ford, Cameron Burnett, Amanda Kiely, Sevier Crespo, Josh Clayton and Kirk Martin.

Photo Credit: Magenta Edge Films







Photo Credit: Magenta Edge Films

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