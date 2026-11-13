BET to Premiere Dating Series FALLING IN LOVE WITH... OCTOBER LONDON

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BET has premiered the first episode of its new series 'Falling In Love With… October London,' featuring Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter October London.

'Falling In Love With… October London' features October's journey going out on a series of blind dates in search of love and connection, to find that special someone who can fit into his fast-paced and star-studded lifestyle. Viewers will find out: will he finally find his person to settle down with and start his next chapter, or will he keep on flying solo?

The series can be found on the official BET YouTube channel.

About 'Falling In Love With… October London'

October London may know how to sing about love, but finding it is a whole different story. In 'Falling In Love With... October London,' the Grammy-nominated R&B singer steps into the dating world as his friends play matchmaker and introduce him to women who just might capture his heart. From flirty first dates and undeniable chemistry to unexpected revelations, second chances, and an old flame who could change everything, October navigates dating while balancing a demanding career and life on the road. Along the way, he'll have to figure out what he really wants in a partner—and whether he's ready to turn one connection into something real.

About October London

October London is an artist that defies categorization - singular yet familiar, contemporary but timeless, with a soulfulness that betrays his youth. After firmly establishing himself as The Rebirth Of Marvin on his acclaimed Death Row Records debut, the sumptuous vocalist returns with the aptly titled October Nights. Conjuring images of crisp autumn evenings spent by a crackling fireplace, it cements its creator as one of the preeminent R&B artists of his era.

Twinkling lead single 'She Keeps Calling' finds October caught in the throes of a passionate on-and-off relationship. Over its sultry bass, his smoky vocals decry that 'you've got me roped in, sippin' your potion.' Displaying his boundless versatility, London's vocals alternate between commanding and airy, floating over the track like smoke in the air of a dimly-lit lounge. The song climaxes with London's piercing admission that 'I don't know why I stick around for you,' in a soaring delivery that recalls the genre's greatest performers.

Over funky guitar licks and playful harmonizing, '3rd Shift' celebrates a lover who holds her partner down throughout life's trials and tribulations. October assures his lady that 'ain't no nine-to-five gonna keep me away from you' with a delicate, elevated pitch. His vocals then take on a deep, seductive husk as he croons 'I can't wait to get back home to you.' October can't resist his carnal appetite as he slyly instructs his paramour to 'add the bacon on the side, ooh that's right / It's like my own private cooking show.'

'Don't Waste Your Time' is a melancholy kiss-off to a dalliance that has run its course, with London's fragile vocals noting the wine in his glass and cigar in his mouth. Reflecting on an opportunistic flame who drained his bank accounts, London admits 'I feel like a fool' over the track's gentle, ticking drums and lingering strings. Anchored by elegant piano keys, the concisely titled 'TIME' approaches a similar concept with stunning, heartfelt vulnerability. Over the stripped-back production, October's voice quivers as he pleads 'don't you leave me now.' While insisting that he will love the track's subject until the end of time, he emotionally acknowledges the possibility that love may stray away.

With this album, October London showcases a talent that cannot be pigeonholed. While the comparisons to Motown's iconic roster are inevitable, London's dextrous performance over the course of October Nights transcends these obvious likenesses. The music is personal and assured, highlighting the artist's continued evolution and natural sense of identity. No longer the rebirth of a beloved predecessor, October now appears intent on carving his own inimitable niche in the annals of R&B history. On this evidence, he has unequivocally succeeded.

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