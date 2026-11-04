Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
BENIDORM Reunion Tour to Mark 20 Years Since Series First Aired
The tour will be led by Derren Litten, with cast members from the long-running ITV comedy taking part.
Derren Litten, the writer and creator of the series Benidorm, will head out on the road next year with members of the cast to celebrate 20 years since the show was first televised.
Further details on the tour have not been announced in this release.
BroadwayWorld previously reported that BENIDORM THE REUNION will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the ITV comedy at Bradford Live on Tuesday 9 March 2027, hosted by Litten, with songs from the show sung live, stories and behind-the-scenes gossip, and a quiz with prizes including original costumes from the series. BroadwayWorld also reported on AN AUDIENCE WITH BENIDORM, a separate UK tour marking the sitcom's 20th anniversary, featuring cast members including Sherrie Hewson.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode