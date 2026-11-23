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WBLS and SJ Presents will bring A Night of Love: Black Tie Edition to Prudential Center on Saturday, February 6, 2027, co-headlined by Bell Biv DeVoe (BBD) and Tyrese, backed by The Renaissance Orchestra, with additional performances by Jaheim, K. MICHELLE, Carl Thomas and Case. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 27 at 10 a.m.

The evening brings together generations of R&B favorites for a night celebrating love, soul and unforgettable music. Arriving just ahead of Valentine's Day, the concert offers an occasion to dress up, make a date and share a night of music with someone special. From tender ballads to dance-floor anthems, the lineup celebrates the voices and songs that have become the soundtrack to so many love stories.

The Artists

Bell Biv DeVoe—Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe—bring a musical legacy spanning more than four decades, beginning with their rise as members of the groundbreaking group New Edition. As BBD, the trio helped define the sound of the 1990s with an infectious blend of R&B harmonies, hip-hop and new jack swing. Their landmark 1990 debut, Poison, sold more than four million copies and delivered enduring favorites including 'Poison,' 'Do Me!' and 'When Will I See You Smile Again?' With a catalog that moves effortlessly from party starters to slow jams, BBD remain a defining presence in R&B.

Tyrese has built a celebrated career as a singer and actor, pairing a commanding screen presence with one of contemporary R&B's most recognizable voices.

Since his platinum-selling 1998 debut, the GRAMMY-nominated artist has connected with listeners through songs including 'Sweet Lady,' 'How You Gonna Act Like That,' 'Stay' and 'Shame.' His 2015 album, Black Rose, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking a major milestone in a recording career rooted in passionate vocals and deeply personal storytelling. Alongside his music, Tyrese has starred in Baby Boy and the blockbuster Fast & Furious and Transformers franchises.

Jaheim adds his rich baritone and signature blend of classic soul and contemporary R&B, with a catalog that includes 'Just in Case' and 'Put That Woman First'—songs that have made him a favorite among listeners drawn to heartfelt declarations of love and devotion.

K. MICHELLE brings powerhouse vocals and candid storytelling, known for songs including 'Can't Raise a Man,' 'Love 'Em All' and 'Make This Song Cry.' Her emotionally direct music captures the strength, vulnerability and resilience at the heart of modern R&B.

Carl Thomas brings the smooth vocals and heartfelt delivery behind 'I Wish,' 'Summer Rain' and 'Emotional.' His breakthrough debut album, Emotional, established him as a standout voice of early-2000s R&B, with songs that continue to resonate with soul music lovers.

Case rounds out the lineup with the soulful voice behind 'Touch Me, Tease Me,' 'Faded Pictures,' 'Happily Ever After' and 'Missing You.' His blend of smooth melodies and heartfelt storytelling has made his music an enduring favorite, capturing everything from the excitement of new love to the promise of lasting commitment.

A Night of Love: Black Tie Edition promises an evening of elegance and romance that brings people closer—whether celebrating a lasting romance, a new connection or a shared love of R&B.

Bell Biv DeVoe is also set to tour Australia and New Zealand with Boyz II Men and Salt-N-Pepa; more on that tour is available here.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2027

Venue: Prudential Center, 25 Lafayette Street, Newark, New Jersey

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 27, 2026, at 10 a.m.

About WBLS

WBLS 107.5 FM is a New York Urban Adult Contemporary station with 2.3 million listeners. 60% of WBLS' listeners are between the ages of 25-54. Broadcasting from its signal are award winning and internationally known personalities like Steve Harvey, Deja, Jus Nik, Lenny Green, Donnie McClurkin, Dahved Levy, DJ Marley Marl and more. WBLS has been America's most recognizable black radio station, as the #1 source for R&B music and lifestyle reaching the tri-state area. For more information, visit www.WBLS.com.

About SJ Presents

SJ Presents Inc. has over 20 years of experience in music and entertainment, specializing in concert production, event execution, and partnership marketing. Built from a legacy brand, the company has produced sold-out concerts and award-nominated tours for legendary artists including Erykah Badu, H.E.R., Usher, Charlie Wilson, Fantasia, Chaka Khan, Earth, Wind & Fire, Rick Ross, New Edition, Mary J. Blige, Brandy, Monica, and Nicki Minaj, along with acclaimed comedians Martin Lawrence, Mo'Nique, Tracy Morgan, and Cedric the Entertainer. With partnerships with leading venues across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and nationwide, SJ Presents Inc. also develops and executes 360-degree integrated marketing and promotional campaigns, positioning the company as both a concert production powerhouse and a lifestyle entertainment brand.

About Prudential Center

Prudential Center is the world-class sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Newark, New Jersey. Opened in October 2007, the state-of-the-art arena is the home of the National Hockey League's (NHL) three-time Stanley Cup Champion New Jersey Devils, Seton Hall University's NCAA Division I Men's Basketball program, Professional Women's Hockey League's (PWHL) New York Sirens and more than 210 concerts, family shows and special events each year. Ranked in the Top 10 worldwide by Pollstar, Billboard and various other industry publications, Prudential Center is recognized as one of the premier venues in the United States, and hosts over 2 million guests annually. For more information about Prudential Center, visit www.prudentialcenter.com. Prudential Center is a HBSE Property.









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