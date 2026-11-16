BEAST GAMES: WORLD CHAMPIONS Season Three Set to Premiere on Prime Video in December

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Prime Video announced the Season Three premiere date and teaser for the record-breaking competition series, Beast Games. Hosted and co-created by Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, Beast Games: World Champions will premiere the first three episodes on December 16 with consecutive episodes following weekly, exclusively on Prime Video.

The first look at Beast Games: World Champions teases contestants representing 196 nations around the world, a peek at the global stage including the Roman Colosseum, a stadium filled with tens of thousands of live audience members, and brand new challenges to win the life changing $5,000,000 prize. The series will premiere on Wednesday, December 16 with three episodes, followed by two weekly episodes leading up to the single epic season finale on Wednesday, January 13.

Details for the upcoming new season were revealed at TwitchCon in San Diego, CA, at the 'Prime Video Presents Beast Games Live! hosted by Jeff Allen' session. Beast Games took over the Glitch Theater stage for a live, in-person showdown replicating challenges featured in the upcoming record breaking season. Allen, the Season One winner, paired audience contestants and Twitch creators including khleothomas, thatsdaveontv, aplatypuss, modelmorg, NickiTaylor, and KiwiOnTheSticks to go head-to-head in Beast Games challenges—with one team walking away as crowned champions.

In Season Three of Beast Games: World Champions, MrBeast unites competitors from every corner of the planet, each representing their nation in the battle for $5,000,000. Challenges of strength, skill, and strategy push every player to their limit, while bribes, betrayals, and twists reveal just how far they'll go for a chance at life-changing money. Alliances cross borders. Rivalries divide continents. Only one will emerge victorious. Who will take home the glory for their nation and be crowned the Beast Games world champion?

Donaldson returns as host and will executive produce. Tyler Conklin serves as co-creator and executive producer with Donaldson and will return as series director. Michael H. Miller, Rob Buchta, Chris Keiper, Josh Kulic, Michael Cruz, and Jeff Housenbold will executive produce. Beast Games will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

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