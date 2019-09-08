BBC & Netflix's THE SERPENT Adds Jenna Coleman

Variety reports that "Victoria" and "Doctor Who" actress Jenna Coleman will play Marie-Andrée Leclerc, the partner and accomplice of French serial killer Charles Sobrhaj, in "The Serpent," from BBC and Netflix.

Tahar Rahim plays Sobrhaj.

Sobhraj was the chief suspect in the unsolved murders of up to 20 young travelers across India, Thailand, and Nepal's hippie trail in the mid-1970s. Having slipped repeatedly from the grasp of authorities worldwide, he became Interpol's most wanted man.

Rounding out the cast is Billy Howle, who will play Herman Knippenberg, a junior diplomat at the Dutch Embassy in Bangkok who unwittingly walks into Sobhraj's web of crime and ultimately seeks to bring him to justice. Ellie Bamber play's Angela, his wife.

"'The Serpent' intoxicated me into the dark seductive world of Charles Sobhraj," Coleman said. "I'm so looking forward to delving into hippie-trail depths and bringing to life this unfathomable real LIFE STORY alongside Tahar, Billy, Ellie, Tom, Richard and the wonderful cast and production team for the BBC and Netflix."

Coleman starred in the most recent West End revival of "All My Sons."

Read the original story on Variety.





