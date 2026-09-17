BAD MONKEY Season 2 Press Day to Feature Vince Vaughn

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Interview subjects will include Vince Vaughn ('Andrew Yancy,' Executive Producer), Natalie Martinez ('Dr. Rosa Campesino'), John Ortiz ('Rogelio Burton'), Yvonne Strahovski ('Delaney West'), Charlotte Lawrence ('Caitlin Stripling'), Zavior Phillips ('Eddie') and Bill Lawrence (Showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer). Talent availability is subject to change.

For broadcast press, JPI will deliver broadcast quality video of completed interviews approximately 24-48 hours after they take place. For print/online press, JPI will provide audio-only files 6-12 hours after interviews end. No personal video or audio recording, or screen grabs of interviews are allowed.

About 'Bad Monkey' S2

The 10-episode sophomore season will revolve around an all-new original story, and will make its global debut on Apple TV with one episode on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through February 3, 2027.

After Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) witnesses the murder of Florida's finest fixer, an ambitious state attorney teams him up with a strait-laced forensic accountant to solve the crime. Eager to regain his detective's badge, Yancy finds himself embroiled in a turf war between rival criminal organizations as he navigates a variety of Florida oddballs, including an erudite mob boss, his unhinged son, and a hard-edged young woman who needs Yancy's protection. Meanwhile, Yancy contends with his aging father; unresolved romantic tension with Dr. Rosa Campensino (Martinez), who launches her own investigation into a mysterious rash; and a bombastic animal relocation specialist whose business threatens the local environment.

Season two is led by returning stars Vaughn, Natalie Martinez, Charlotte Lawrence and John Ortiz, alongside new additions John Malkovich, Yvonne Strahovski, Zavior Phillips, Nate Jackson, Sofia Boutella, Brent Morin, Joey Avery, Dax Shepard, Sam Jaeger, Margarita Levieva, Peter Billingsley and June Diane Raphael.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, 'Bad Monkey' is developed by executive producer and showrunner Bill Lawrence through his Doozer Productions and its overall deal with WBTV. Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses, Vaughn, Liza Katzer, Adam Sztykiel, Chris Downey, and Carl Hiaasen are also executive producers.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 07 Hrs 41 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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