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Awkwafina on Reopening Lum's, Working With Arnold Schwarzenegger

The actress also described traveling the country for her series Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook.

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Awkwafina discussed reopening her family restaurant Lum's, her cooking show, and a new film with Arnold Schwarzenegger during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC. The conversation also touched on how her grandmother reacted to her cooking ramen with Spam.

The actress talked about traveling around the country while making her series Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook, which streams on Peacock. She framed the show as a cooking-focused project that took her to different parts of the United States, and the segment included her grandmother's disapproval of her ramen and Spam combination.

Awkwafina also spoke about working with Schwarzenegger in the film The Man with the Bag. The segment's title notes the reopening of Lum's, her family's restaurant, as another topic of the interview.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 ET/11:35 CT on NBC. Recent installments of the program have included sit-downs with Helen Mirren, Liam Neeson and Stephen Graham, among other guests.

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