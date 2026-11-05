Awkwafina Meets Former Employees of Her Grandmother's Restaurant, Discusses THE UNLIKELY CHEF

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Awkwafina sat down with Drew Barrymore to discuss her series, which the two clips identify as both THE UNLIKELY CHEF and THE UNLIKELY COOK, in which she attempts to revive her family's Chinese restaurant. The appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show produced two segments, one centered on a surprise meeting and one on the personal motivation behind the project.

In the first clip, Awkwafina meets what the show describes as "extended family": friends and family of employees who worked at her grandmother's restaurant. The segment is built around her reaction to meeting these people, who are tied to the restaurant at the heart of the series.

The second clip focuses on why she made the show. Awkwafina describes the project as a "love letter" to her grandmother, who raised her. The series follows her attempt to bring the family's Chinese restaurant back, and the conversation with Barrymore frames that effort as a way of honoring her grandmother's legacy.

Taken together, the two segments tie the series to both the restaurant's history and the people connected to it. The surprise meeting puts former employees' relatives in the room, while the second conversation addresses the family relationship driving the show. The descriptions for both clips refer to the same restaurant and the same grandmother.

Barrymore has also hosted other guest conversations on the program recently. In another sit-down, Zoe Kazan discussed meeting Olivia Rodrigo and raising children while working on EAST OF EDEN.

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