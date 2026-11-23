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Audible, Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, today announced its January 2027 wellness slate, launching with powerful Audible Originals from acclaimed therapist and bestselling author Lori Gottlieb and well-being author Brianna Wiest. The slate also includes renowned UK relationship expert Paul Brunson, bringing listeners a comprehensive collection of mental health, personal growth, and relationship guidance.

In January 2026, 4.6 million people in the U.S. listened to wellness titles on Audible, 11% more than in an average month. That listening was higher than usual in every wellness category, from self-improvement and mental health to religion and spirituality. As audiences increasingly turn to wellness content at the start of each year, Audible is continuing its commitment to delivering transformative programming that goes beyond resolutions – offering audiences the therapeutic tools, reflective practices, and expert guidance needed to create real impact.

'We see it every January. People are ready to make real changes, and they're looking for guidance that actually works,' said Marshall Lewy, Head of Audible Content for North America. 'Lori Gottlieb, Brianna Wiest, and Paul Brunson are three of the most trusted voices in wellness and relationships right now. Each of them has created something powerful for Audible that goes beyond surface-level advice. These are deeply personal, expertly crafted Originals that give people real tools for transformation, whether they're working on themselves, their patterns, or their relationships.'

'Working with Audible allowed me to create an immersive experience that recreates what people encounter in their own therapy in a way that feels deeply personal. You're not just learning about change, you're both witnessing it and recognizing yourself in it,' said Lori Gottlieb. 'There's something uniquely powerful about hearing these sessions unfold: the questions that lead to unexpected discoveries, the things people struggle to put into words, the moments when someone finally sees the pattern they've been repeating their whole life.'

Slate Details

Same You, New Story: A Therapist's Guide to an Unexpected Ending by Lori Gottlieb (Premiering January 14, 2027)

What if the story keeping you stuck is one you could learn to rewrite?

From best-selling author of Maybe You Should Talk To Someone and renowned psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb, this self-development audiobook, co-produced by Audible and AT WILL MEDIA, reveals a powerful idea: we can stop self-sabotage and find a way out of unhappiness by changing the stories we tell ourselves.

Same You, New Story follows three people in therapy, each convinced they know exactly what needs to change. Vita is weighing whether to cut off contact with her mother. Daniel, numb since his divorce, keeps making himself useful to everyone but himself. Emma is a perfectionist mom of two, exhausted and quietly resentful of a marriage that no longer feels like a partnership. Each arrives in therapy convinced they know what (and who) needs to change. But as their stories unfold, deeper truths emerge. What's keeping them stuck isn't just a difficult parent, a painful divorce, or a troubled relationship. All three face the same obstacle: the protective strategies they learned long ago and never stopped repeating. Patterns that can lead to self-sabotage.

With warmth and clinical precision, Gottlieb helps listeners recognize the patterns that hold us back, trace where they came from, and practice a different way forward. Perfect for fans of Maybe You Should Talk To Someone and Don't Believe Everything You Think.

This is a guide to the life you want, if you're ready to get out of your own way.

This Is How You Let Go by Brianna Wiest (Premiering January 7, 2027)

We are asked to release things constantly — old identities, people who've moved on, fears, disappointments, the version of a life we were certain we'd have. But no one ever taught us how. In This Is How You Let Go, co-produced by Audible and AT WILL MEDIA, best-selling author and poet Brianna Wiest offers a tender and practical roadmap for loosening your grip through microshifts: small, intentional daily practices that create meaningful change over time.

Across seven stages, Wiest guides you to release your fear of the future, the belief that you're not enough, the pressure of timelines, the weight of other people's opinions, the ache of lost love, your judgment of others, and the limits you've placed on what your life could be. In each stage, practical advice is paired with grounding prompts, meditative self-inquiry, and poetic affirmations to build emotional resilience, reclaim your attention and cultivate habits that anchor you to your purpose.

This isn't about giving up. It's about giving in to the current of your own becoming. Bestselling author Brianna Wiest (The Mountain Is You, The Pivot Year) writes and narrates This Is How You Let Go - an intimate, unflinching guide to letting go. Let this listen be the gentle invitation to let go with intention, courage, and care as Wiest guides you through this most difficult and necessary part of growth.

How To Leave a Relationship Without Losing Yourself by Paul Brunson (January 4, 2027)

If you've ever found yourself trapped between knowing something is wrong and not knowing what to do about it, this is the companion you've been waiting for. How to Leave a Relationship Without Losing Yourself doesn't tell you to stay or go. It gives you the clarity, the frameworks, and the courage to make that decision for yourself, without abandoning who you are in the process.

Across eight powerful chapters, world-renowned matchmaker, relationship coach, and author Paul C. Brunson, known to millions from Celebs Go Dating and Married at First Sight, draws on published research in relationship psychology and decades of real-world experience sitting across from people at their most vulnerable. Step by step, he walks you through the entire arc of leaving: from the first flicker of doubt, through the hardest conversation of your life, to the quiet, hopeful work of rebuilding on the other side.

Learn how to:

Recognize the difference between a rough patch and an ending

Stop mistaking guilt for a reason to stay

Untangle fear from fact

Prepare practically and emotionally before the conversation

Navigate grief without rewriting your story

Reclaim your voice, your energy, and your future

Whether you're questioning, preparing, or already on the other side, this meets you exactly where you are. And it will never ask you to choose between loving someone and staying whole.

All titles will be available exclusively from Audible in January 2027. For more information, visit www.audible.com.

About Audible, Inc.

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible's catalog includes more than 1,500,000 audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers and world-renowned entertainers. Audible serves millions of members in over 180 countries with content in more than 50 languages; members download nearly 4 billion hours of content annually and listen across a wide range of supported devices.









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