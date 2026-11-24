NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Ariana Grande and Peacock are launching a two-part special event for 'the eternal sunshine tour,' beginning December 11 and 12.

'the eternal sunshine diaries: the making of the tour' documentary launches on Friday, December 11 and offers an intimate look inside the final 30 days before Grande's return to the stage. 'the eternal sunshine tour' concert film premieres on Saturday, December 12 and gives fans a cinematic front-row seat to Grande's first tour in seven years.

Both the documentary and the concert film stream exclusively on Peacock.

In 'the eternal sunshine diaries: the making of the tour,' cameras follow Grande during the 30 days leading up to the opening of her sold-out tour as she and her team race to bring the ambitious production to life. At the same time, Grande is putting the finishing touches on her eighth studio album, giving audiences an intimate window into her creative process during a pivotal moment.

In Grande's long-awaited return to the stage, 'the eternal sunshine tour' journeys through the collapse of her reality, a cosmic rebirth, a reconnection with her inner child, and the memories that shaped her. She transforms the Eternal Sunshine Tour into a cinematic celebration of healing, connection, and the music that has defined her life.

The documentary and the concert film are both executive produced by Ariana Grande, Luga Podesta, Andrew Lerios and Christian Breslauer.

The special arrives after Grande spoke to fans from the stage about her planned break from public life, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

About Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is an Academy Award, Emmy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and SAG Award-nominated actress and Grammy Award-winning musician. She most recently starred as Olivia Jones in John Hamburg's Focker In-Law, following her role as Glinda in Jon M. Chu's blockbuster adaptations of Wicked and Wicked: For Good, earning widespread critical acclaim and major awards recognition for her performance. The films became a global phenomenon and rank among the highest-grossing Broadway musical adaptations of all time. Grande also made history as the first actress to receive multiple Golden Globe nominations for portraying the same character across separate films.

Beyond film and television, Grande has delivered eight consecutive platinum albums and amassed over 125 billion streams worldwide, solidifying her as one of the most influential pop artists of her generation. She has earned ten #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved eight #1 song debuts, the third most of any artist in history. Her 2024 album eternal sunshine debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and became the longest-running #1 album of her career, spawning back-to-back Hot 100 #1 debuts with 'yes, and?' and 'we can't be friends (wait for your love).' She most recently released her eighth studio album, petal, via Babydoll Music / Republic Records which earned two Grammy nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Immersive Audio Album. petal marks her seventh career #1 album and tenth Top 10 album on the chart. The album also earns Grande her biggest debut on the Billboard 200 since thank u, next. The album's lead single 'hate that i made you love me' earned a Grammy Song of the Year nomination and a Best Music Video nomination. In Summer 2026, she returned to the stage for her first global tour in more than seven years with The Eternal Sunshine Tour, a sold-out tour that was met with critical acclaim.

In 2026, Grande expanded her philanthropic efforts with the launch of The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting vulnerable communities through initiatives focused on mental health access, LGBTQ+ advocacy, civil and reproductive rights, emergency relief, and community support. Building on years of charitable work and advocacy, the foundation provides direct funding and resources to organizations creating meaningful and lasting change.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone