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Ariana Grande is the guest on this week's episode of 'Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers & Bowen Yang' from iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players, now available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard, and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

The Academy Award-nominated actress and Grammy-winning artist opens up about the making of her upcoming documentary Eternal Sunshine Diaries, how filming Wicked healed her relationship with performing, and behind-the-scenes stories from filming her upcoming comedy Focker-in-Law alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

Listen to the episode on the iHeartRadio page.

Ariana Grande on Producing and Writing

At 13:54, Grande reveals she loves producing and writing more than singing.

'I think I just like vocal producing as a whole, so much more than just anything. I love writing and producing more than I like singing, I think... I wanted [Petal] to sound very distorted in the production. And that was a big conversation when we got to the mixing process too, because the mixer, who's brilliant and wonderful, kind of attempted to clean up the distortion in both the guitar and the bass and certain production elements that were intentional. And it was like, no, it should sound distorted because this project is me talking about the distortion in my life and the distortion that can be really hard for my calm power to cut through sometimes and that I live with and process. So it's intentionally really loud and messy and things are left unfixed in the production because it's how the songs felt in my body...'

On Letting Go of Public Perception

At 20:32, Grande discusses letting go of public perception.

'I've never changed my musical style or whatever based on what I think people want from me. I've always moved authentically in that way. That's something I'm proud of. But it has always, in the past, I think, hurt me a lot. And now I really do feel like as long as I'm creating from an authentic place and being honest and sharing what I know needs to come out and making things that I love, I know let the chips fall where they may. My people will be my people. And it's okay if they're not. It's always felt that way. Even back in the day with 'God is a woman,' when I was very young and I knew then if people are mad at me for this, don't come to the show... And so I want it to be a safe space for my fans...'

Eternal Sunshine Diaries

At 24:05, Grande talks about her upcoming tour documentary, Eternal Sunshine Diaries.

'I've never even thought about doing a doc or letting people in in this way, just because I'm very protective... Last time we did a doc, a tour doc, I was not really comfortable letting cameras into the room that much. And the Sweetener tour doc that we did is not a doc. It's the show. It's a concert movie... Christian Breslauer, my director of all the music videos and of the tour, he's amazing. He's an incredible collaborator and friend. He was kind of the one to convince me that this would be a fun, good thing to do. He was just like, 'I feel like you deserve and your fans should see people, your work ethic and what the process is and how you collaborate and how much goes into a tour like this.''

Working With Ben Stiller on Fockers In Law

At 34:32, Grande describes how she couldn't stop laughing with Ben Stiller on Fockers In Law.

'It took me a few days to really get comfy cozy. I had one of my biggest scenes on the second day, and it was just me and Ben... And I was like, I can't look at Ben Stiller because I can't not laugh... I grew up watching his movies. I love him. I worship his comedies, and there's a very surreal thing when you look over and your scene partner is causing Zoolander. I couldn't handle it at all. I had such weird moments where I would quote the most obscure things too around him that he didn't even remember happening in his life…'

Reflecting on Her Last Tour

At 44:17, Grande gets emotional reflecting on her last tour and being in survival mode.

'I could get emotional because last time I spoke to you both, there was not a world in which I could ever picture a tour happening... And this was just such a gorgeously corrective experience. And the energy, being able to take it in this time was such a gift because I was really kind of numbed and in survival mode last time that I toured. So I didn't really get to feel it the way that I... And I was blind and I didn't have contact lenses then. So now I have contact lenses. But no, I, for a million different reasons, was able to feel it all this time and let it in a different way. It was very special, really emotional.'

How Wicked Changed Her Life

At 54:15, Grande opens up about how Wicked changed her life, having the wrong team in the past, and why she finally feels safe to create again.

'I also went through a lot of life changes during Wicked as well. I have a whole new–Well, not a whole new– but a lot of my team is different now. I have a lot of trust in my life now. I think a lot of why I didn't feel safe to create again was because of the relationships that surrounded the creation and the putting out and the releasing of and who I was working with. I think that when you have safety around you, your body knows, your instrument knows, I feel like. And you're just able to share, to be, to kind of start over. And that's a really beautiful thing. I didn't think that creating could feel how it feels now with the collaborators and team and so on.'

Vocal Warmups

At 01:13:40, Grande reveals she no longer does traditional 20-minute vocal warmups before shows.

'I don't anymore... I do my own thing kind of just before each show. I definitely change my speaking placement when I have to sing a few hours before. And if I am on the road, I'll consistently try to keep it afloat. And then I warm up beforehand a little bit like trills and then myself. But I won't do a full 15, 20 minute warmup because I feel like I warm up when the show starts– I will use 'yes, and?' and I'll be mixing in it and I'll kind of stretch during the opening.'

Her Viral Showgirls Halloween Costume

At 01:23:36, Grande discusses her viral Showgirls Halloween costume with Liz Gillies.

'That Halloween was just so weird. It was just so weird because I was over the top and Liz was very honest in her performance... I was over the top...She played it very truthfully and I played it like a clown and that I think was offensive. I don't think it was right... No, I'm really hard on it. I'm really hard on it. I could have done better work that Halloween. I haven't celebrated Halloween since. I've been busy.'

About Las Culturistas

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang host 'Las Culturistas,' in which they, alongside special guests, get into pop-culture moments of the day and the formative cultural experiences that turned them into Culturistas. Las Culturistas was the Winner of Podcast of the Year at the 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards. It is produced by iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network.

Photo Credit: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartMedia



Photo Credit: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartMedia

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