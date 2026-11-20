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Due to the holidays, two episodes have an amended schedule and will drop early on the platform:

Episode 106 - Wednesday, November 25

Episode 110 (season finale) - Wednesday, December 23

Press interested in speaking with talent from the series can submit an interview request after watching the final three episodes. The release notes that a submission is not a confirmation and that interviews with talent cannot be guaranteed.

About the Series

'Nocturne' is now streaming with new episodes weekly. The series is created for television, written and executive produced by Rowan Joffé and developed for television, written and executive produced by John Hlavin. Both Joffé and Hlavin serve as co-showrunners.

'Nocturne' tells the story of Jonah Lynn (Liev Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in western Pennsylvania for a quiet life. But, as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek [yer-ick] Walter (Stephen Graham), Jonah must protect all that he holds dear. When the desperate search for Jurek's last missing victim forces Jonah to send his surrogate daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Zazie Beetz), up against Jurek, how far will Jonah go?

The ensemble cast starring alongside Schreiber, Beetz and Graham includes Bill Camp as 'Chief Ellison,' Rory Culkin as 'Karl,' Chrissy Metz as 'Ida,' Poorna Jagannathan as 'Special Agent Alexandra Quinn,' Landon Valentin as 'Michael' and Gary Carr as 'Officer Pollock.'

Production Team

Produced for Apple TV by A+E Studios in association with Range Studios, the series is created for television by, written and executive produced by Joffé, and developed for television, written and executive produced by Hlavin, who both serve as co-showrunners. Emmy, Peabody and DGA Award winner Tim Van Patten ('Franklin,' 'Masters of the Air,' 'Black Mirror') directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer. In addition to starring, Schreiber executive produces, and Beetz executive produces via her Sleepy Poppy production company. Author Lars Kepler (Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril), Øystein Karlsen, David Rysdahl, Dorothy Fortenberry and Niclas Salomonsson also serve as executive producers, while Julie Herrin serves as co-executive producer. Academy Award winner and Emmy nominee Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson executive produce for A+E Studios. Heather Kadin, Peter Micelli, and Jack Whigham executive produce for Range Studios.

Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage of the series includes the world premiere at Regal Union Square and an episode five preview.





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