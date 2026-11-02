Apple TV's BROTHERS Sneak Peek Clip Previews Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Season Finale

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the season finale of the comedy series BROTHERS, starring and executive produced by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. In the season finale, Valentina is concerned that Ma Mac is making chili while Matthew is spinning out after the truth about his biological father is revealed.

'Brothers' follows the duo, playing fictionalized versions of themselves, whose lifelong friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers. The series is showrun and executive produced by multi-Emmy Award nominee and Peabody Award winner Lee Eisenberg. The eight-episode comedy is streaming Wednesdays on Apple TV through November 4, 2026.

Episode 108: On the Road Again…Again

The episode premieres Wednesday, November 4, 2026 on Apple TV. The gloves come off, the truth comes out — and nothing will ever be the same.

'Brothers' follows Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who play fictionalized versions of themselves, and whose friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers. After Woody's daughter's engagement falls apart, he loads up the family and heads to Austin for an extended stay at Matthew's ranch. But what begins as a healing getaway quickly spirals when Matthew's mother, Ma Mac (played by Holland Taylor), accidentally lets slip a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers. As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for Governor of Texas. The result is a heartfelt, chaotic, and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame, and the messy line between myth and reality.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Harrelson and McConaughey includes Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, Noah Carganilla, Highdee Kuan, Oona Yaffe and Holland Taylor.

'Brothers' is produced for Apple TV by Paramount Television Studios. Eisenberg, McConaughey and Harrelson executive produce alongside Natalie Sandy, David West Read, Trish Hofmann, Bill Bost, Jason Winer, David Finkel & Brett Baer and Jeremy Plager. Trent O'Donnell directs multiple episodes including the pilot.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on an earlier sneak peek clip from the series.

More information is available at Apple TV.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple







Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone