Apple TV to Premiere SLUMBERKINS Season Two Preschool Series

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Apple TV has revealed a first look and premiere date for the second season of 'Slumberkins,' the Emmy-nominated preschool series from The Jim Henson Company, premiering globally on Friday, February 5, 2027, with nine all-new episodes. Based on the children's emotional learning brand Slumberkins, the series combines mixed media puppetry and 2D animation to bring fan-favorite characters Bigfoot, Unicorn, Sloth, Yak and Fox to life.

Through heartfelt adventures and engaging storytelling, 'Slumberkins' helps young viewers explore their emotions, build emotional resilience and develop important social-emotional skills. Some of the themes addressed this season include family dynamics, disappointment, self-doubt, friendship, perfectionism and grief.

The returning voice cast includes Brayden Morgan as 'Bigfoot,' Olive Baity as 'Unicorn,' Miles Flack as 'Sloth,' Araceli Prasarttongosoth as 'Yak' and Yonas Kibreab as 'Fox,' with narration by Jennifer Hale ('Ralph Breaks the Internet'). Additional voice cast includes Jason Ritter ('Raising Dion') as 'Fox's Father,' Pamela Adlon ('Better Things') as 'Fox's Mother,' Adelynn Spoon ('Luck') as 'Kit,' Yvette Nicole Brown ('Big Shot,' 'Disenchanted') as 'Yak's Mother' and Josh Banday ('Upload,' 'Not Dead Yet') as 'Bigfoot's Father.'

'Slumberkins' is created for television by Alex Rockwell ('Word Party,' 'Pajanimals'), who executive produces alongside The Jim Henson Company's Halle Stanford. Callie Christensen and Kelly Oriard, creators of the Slumberkins education brand, serve as co-executive producers. Dr. Dan Siegel, Founder and Director of Education at the Mindsight Institute, serves as an expert on attachment and human development through Apple TV's changemaker initiative. Emmy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson serves as executive music producer, creating original music for the series.

More Kids and Family Programming on Apple TV

The slate of recent offerings for kids and families on Apple TV includes 'My Brother the Minotaur,' from Academy Award-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon and award-winning children's media company Dog Ears; 'Wonder Pets: In the City,' from Emmy Award winner Jennifer Oxley and produced by Nickelodeon Animation; animated adventure trilogy 'WondLa,' based on Tony DiTerlizzi's New York Times bestselling book series 'The Search for WondLa'; 'Yo Gabba GabbaLand!,' inspired by the hit, Emmy Award-nominated cultural phenomenon 'Yo Gabba Gabba!'; season two of Emmy Award-winning 'Shape Island,' based on the internationally bestselling picture books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen; 'Goldie,' inspired by Emily Brundige's award-winning 2019 short film of the same name; Television Critics Association Award-winning 'Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical'; 'Snoopy Presents: There's No Place Like Home, Snoopy'; series 'Camp Snoopy'; 'Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy,' and many more.

Award-winning all-ages offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV include the BAFTA Award and Emmy Award-winning live-action animated hybrid special 'The Velveteen Rabbit,' BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning 'El Deafo'; BAFTA Award-winning 'Lovely Little Farm'; DreamWorks Animation's music-driven animated comedy 'BE@RBRICK'; 'Duck & Goose'; 'Get Rolling With Otis'; Spin Master Entertainment's 'Sago Mini Friends'; Emmy Award-winning 'Frog and Toad,' based on the Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning books, Annie Award-nominated 'Not a Box'; GLAAD Media Award-nominated 'Pinecone & Pony'; The Jim Henson Company's Emmy Award-winning 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,' 'Harriet the Spy' and 'Slumberkins'; Sesame Workshop's 'Helpsters'; Scholastic's 'Puppy Place'; Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment's 'Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,' and Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero's Emmy Award-nominated 'Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show.'

Live-action offerings include 'Me,' an elevated, cinematic coming-of-age story from Barry L. Levy; Bonnie Hunt's DGA Award and WGA Award-nominated 'Amber Brown'; DGA Award-winning 'Best Foot Forward'; 'Surfside Girls'; WGA Award-winning 'Life by Ella'; Sesame Workshop and Sinking Ship's Emmy Award-winning 'Ghostwriter'; and Emmy Award and Environmental Media Association Award-winning 'Jane.' The collection also features 'Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,' the Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

About Apple TV

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 925 wins and 3,906 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'Widow's Bay,' The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

Profiles for everyone on Apple TV are a new way for every member of the household to enjoy their own personalized space within the Apple TV app is now available on iOS (and iPadOS and the web). With Apple TV profiles, it's easier than ever to set up unique profiles for family and friends who don't have an Apple account, manage content ratings for kids, and browse movies and shows tailored just for them.

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 170 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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