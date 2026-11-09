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Apple TV to Premiere Peanuts Holiday Special SNOOPY PRESENTS: 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY on November 13

Scored by Jeff Morrow, the special is produced by Peanuts and WildBrain and features a performance by Laufey.

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Apple TV to Premiere Peanuts Holiday Special SNOOPY PRESENTS: 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY on November 13

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from 'Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy,' premiering globally on Friday, November 13. In the latest special under the acclaimed 'Snoopy Presents' banner, the Peanuts kids are on their best behavior—but Snoopy has landed on Santa's naughty list. With just 12 days until Christmas, he sets out to prove he's not such a bad beagle after all, discovering along the way that the season is about more than gifts.

Scored by Emmy Award-nominated composer Jeff Morrow, 'Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy' features original music from an all-star lineup, including 'Get Ready' by EGOT honoree John Legend, produced by multi-award winner Raphael Saadiq; 'Trying To Get There' by Grammy Award winner Kamasi Washington, featuring Grammy Award winner Leon Bridges; and Grammy Award winner Laufey performing the holiday classic 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,' produced by Spencer Stewart. Inspired by the beloved Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, the special is produced by Peanuts and WildBrain, and is executive produced by Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Logan McPherson, Paige Braddock, Chris Bracco and Mark Evestaff.

Apple TV is the exclusive streaming home for all things Peanuts, including the classic Peanuts library, as well as more new original Peanuts series and specials, through an expanded partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions until 2030. Apple has been home to the Peanuts classic library since 2020, alongside multiple original programming collaborations starting in 2018, and is currently in production with WildBrain and Peanuts on a brand-new animated feature film starring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang. In the upcoming feature, 'Snoopy Unleashed,' Snoopy runs away from home, and Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang go on an emotional journey to the vibrant Big City as they search for Snoopy and discover that real friendship means loving each other just as they are.

Earlier coverage noted that the special is part of Apple TV's holiday lineup. Read more in SNOOPY PRESENTS: 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY and FRAGGLE ROCK: A HOLIDAY GIFT to Debut on Apple TV and watch the trailer.

Apple TV to Premiere Peanuts Holiday Special SNOOPY PRESENTS: 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY on November 13 Image

Apple TV to Premiere Peanuts Holiday Special SNOOPY PRESENTS: 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY on November 13 Image

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