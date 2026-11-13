Apple TV to Premiere Fourth Episode of STICK Season Two Starring Owen Wilson and Rhea Seehorn

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Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the fourth episode of 'Stick' season two, the sports comedy starring and executive produced by Owen Wilson and created by Jason Keller. Led by an ensemble cast including Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant, season two welcomes Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Rhea Seehorn, alongside John Higgins, Billy Zane, Rex Linn, Sasha Alexander and Missi Pyle. The fourth episode premieres on Wednesday, November 18, followed by one episode weekly until December 30.

View the official trailer:

Episode 204: 'The Boog' - Premieres Wednesday, November 18

Pryce tries everything to recruit a swing coach. Santi gets pulled deeper into the PGA machine.

About 'Stick' S2

'Stick' season two, starring and executive produced by Owen Wilson and created by Jason Keller, stars Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant. 'Stick' returned for its second season on Apple TV on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 with two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until December 30, 2026.

In addition to Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Rhea Seehorn ('Pluribus'), season two also welcomes John Higgins, Billy Zane, Rex Linn, Sasha Alexander and Missi Pyle, and features return guest appearances from legendary broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman and golf enthusiasts Matt Scharff and Dan Rapaport.

'Stick' is a heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before. In season one, Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Dager).

In season two, Santi takes the next step in his pursuit of professional golf, only to discover how quickly the game changes when talent becomes expectation. As Santi chases his dream, Pryce Cahill finds himself wondering what might still be possible for him. Urged on by his former rival Clark Ross (Olyphant), Pryce does something nobody expects: he bets on himself, launching an improbable comeback in hopes of becoming the oldest golfer ever to win a major. But the road back proves far harder than he imagined. And the closer Pryce gets to the golfer he once was, the more he is forced to confront why he never fulfilled the promise everyone once saw in him. With brilliant new coach Amanda (Seehorn) and trusted caddie Mitts (Maron) in his corner, Pryce sets out to prove — to the golf world and, more importantly, to himself — that maybe he really was as good as everyone always said he was.

Hailing from Apple Studios, 'Stick' is showrun by Keller, who also serves as executive producer alongside Wilson, Ben Silverman for Propagate Content and Entertainment 360's Guymon Casady. The series is also executive produced by Christopher Moynihan, Rodney Ferrell, Howard T. Owens, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, and Bill Callahan.

For More Information

'Stick' on Apple TV: apple.co/Stick

Instagram: https://instagram.com/AppleTV

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppleTV

Hashtag: #Stick #AppleTV







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