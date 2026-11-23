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Apple TV announced the new four-part documentary event 'TIMBERLAKE,' an expansive portrait of the life and career of multi-hyphenate artist and icon Justin Timberlake. Raw, reflective and revealing, Timberlake sits down to discuss the triumphs that made him a global success, his personal perspective beyond the headlines and the challenges he's faced behind the scenes. Directed by Academy Award winner Fisher Stevens ('The Cove,' 'Beckham'), the series spans three decades of music and popular culture and features never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive interviews with family, friends and collaborators.

The series premieres globally on Apple TV on Friday, December 11 with the first two episodes, followed by the third episode on Friday, December 18 and the finale on Wednesday, December 23, 2026.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Variety cited sources describing the docuseries as a 'tell-all.'

'TIMBERLAKE' is produced for Apple TV by Blackbird Presents Films, Misher Films and Highly Flammable, with Maura Anderson and Stevens producing. Kevin Misher, Keith Wortman, Lee Eisenberg, Michael Rapino, Ryan Kroft, Rick Yorn, Josh Dembling, Johnny Wright and Andre Person serve as executive producers. The series is a Live Nation Studios presentation.

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 931 wins and 3,928 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'Widow's Bay,' 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 170 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Photo Credit: Apple TV









Photo Credit: Apple TV

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