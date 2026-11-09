Apple TV Shares Sneak Peek Clip from "12 12 12" Ahead of Global Premiere

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Apple TV is excited to share a sneak peek clip from the series premiere of its highly anticipated new heist drama '12 12 12,' starring and executive produced by Emmy Award nominee Anthony Mackie and Golden Globe Award nominee Jamie Dornan. Set against the backdrop of an ambitious heist spanning Europe, the series unfolds across three high-stakes timelines: 12 months to plan the perfect heist, 12 hours to pull it off and 12 days to escape the consequences. At the heart of it all is a dangerous game of cat and mouse where every second counts.

The eight-episode series premieres globally on Friday, November 13, 2026, with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until December 25, 2026.

Episode Premieres

Episode 101: 'All for a F**king Betamax, Dad' - Premieres Friday, November 13

The biggest heist in European history is set in motion.

Episode 102: 'I Want My Halo Back' - Premieres Friday, November 13

A missed detail threatens the crew. The race to find Serge puts Paul and Jack on a collision course.

About '12 12 12'

Each episode of '12 12 12' unfolds across three timelines of a heist: the 12 months of planning, the 12 hours of the heist, and the 12 days following the heist. The series follows a disgraced FBI agent (Anthony Mackie) and an American career criminal (Jamie Dornan) who play a zero-sum game of cat and mouse across Europe. At the center of it all is the daring, epic raid on a bank vault deep beneath the streets of Zurich. The highly anticipated eight-episode series will premiere globally on Friday, November 13, 2026 with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until December 25, 2026.

In addition to Mackie and Dornan, the ensemble cast includes Jack Kesy ('12 Strong,' 'Hellboy: The Crooked Man'), Agathe Rousselle ('Titane'), Sallie Harmsen ('Blade Runner 2049'), José Garcia ('The Ax,' 'Now You See Me') and Emmy Award nominee Kali Reis ('True Detective,' 'Mercy'), among others.

The series is created and executive produced by Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble. Emmy nominated and BAFTA winning filmmaker Kari Skogland directs multiple episodes, including the pilot, and serves as an executive producer. Additional executive producers include Dornan and Mackie, with Mackie executive producing under his Make It With Gravy production banner alongside Samantha Corbin-Miller, David Knoller and Jason Spire for Inspire Entertainment. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple









Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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