Apple TV Renews SLOW HORSES for Seasons 9 and 10, Starring Sir Gary Oldman

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Apple TV announced early renewals of seasons nine and ten for 'Slow Horses,' the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning, darkly comedic spy drama adapted from Mick Herron's 'Slough House' book series. The series stars Academy Award winner Sir Gary Oldman, who has been honored with Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA Award nominations for his outstanding performance as the beloved, irascible Jackson Lamb.

The complete first six seasons of 'Slow Horses' are now streaming on Apple TV, with seasons seven and eight previously announced. Apple TV recently announced the season seven cast, and the season six finale premieres Wednesday, October 21.

About the Series

'Slow Horses' has been hailed as 'one of the best, if not the best, series on TV,' a 'gripping spy drama' that delivers a 'story that is a masterful balance of tension, intelligence and a character-driven narrative.' With its 'layered intrigue, relentless pacing and satirical tone,' the 'standout' series features 'stellar performances, a tight screenplay and its signature dark humor.' All six seasons of the 'infinitely watchable,' 'thrilling' and 'riveting' series hold a Certified Fresh score, with two seasons receiving a rare, perfect 100% critics' score, and season four hailed as the number one series of 2024 on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Slow Horses' has won three Emmy Awards, including two for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and one for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, alongside five BAFTA Television Awards, including Writer, Drama and two consecutive wins each for Editing, Fiction and Sound, Fiction, as the series continues to receive global accolades from critics and fans alike.

'Slow Horses' is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes and who frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The series is produced for Apple TV by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Douglas Urbanski, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, Billy Bowring, Mick Herron and Oldman serving as executive producers. See-Saw Films is part of the Mediawan group.

About Apple TV

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 925 wins and 3,906 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'Widow's Bay,' 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 170 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.* For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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