Apple TV Announces Third Season of KNIFE EDGE: CHASING MICHELIN STARS

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Apple TV has announced an eight-part third season of the docuseries 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars,' on the heels of the season two finale. The series hails from world-famous chef, restaurateur, author and executive producer Gordon Ramsay ('Next Level Chef,' 'Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares') and Studio Ramsay Global. Hosted by Topjaw's Jesse Burgess, 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars' explores the high-stakes world of international fine dining with exclusive access over the course of the year-long Michelin Guide season, and follows the fates of elite chefs at some of the world's most unique and celebrated restaurants to determine if they will win, maintain or lose that precious Star.

'I'm absolutely delighted that Apple TV audiences and chefs from all around the world have truly embraced 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars,' becoming captivated by this incredible series that showcases the passion, sacrifice and teamwork that goes into delivering extraordinary plates of food, and the most perfect dining experiences at these very special restaurants, day after day. Taking viewers on the journey towards Michelin stars is like climbing aboard an epic rollercoaster. You'd better hold on tight, because it's one hell of a ride!,' said executive producer Gordon Ramsay.

'What I love most about making 'Knife Edge' is that, however much time I spend in restaurants around the world, I'm constantly surprised by the extraordinary people and stories we discover. Behind every restaurant is a very personal journey, and for the chefs we follow, a Michelin Star can represent years of sacrifice, obsession and an enormous amount of hard work. It's a privilege to be able to tell these stories, and I'm absolutely thrilled that we get to do it all again for a third season,' said host Jesse Burgess.

The first season quickly achieved a perfect 100% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, was nominated for Factual Entertainment for the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards and won Best Popular Factual Programme at the 2026 Broadcast Digital Awards. The first two seasons are now streaming globally on Apple TV.

The Michelin Star is the most prestigious and elusive culinary award in the world, recognizing the finest ingredients cooked to the highest possible standards. From attempting to gain their first Star, or striving to achieve a second or an elusive third Star, each chef faces a deeply personal challenge. The first two seasons of 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars' highlighted some of the most compelling restaurants on Earth, with the most recent season featuring Latin America's first ever three-Star restaurant in Evvai; Gareth Ward's otherworldly two-Star destination restaurant Ynyshir in rural Wales; and a sandwich shop that transforms into a fine dining one-Star destination at night in Troubadour, California. With exclusive, privileged access to the global Michelin awards and insider insight on what it takes to win, 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars' offers a chef's eye view on the road to recognition as they strive to earn a Star or risk losing one. After all, the rewards for culinary excellence are immense, and only the very best will secure their spot in Michelin Guide's selection.

Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage of the series includes the Season 2 trailer and the Season 2 premiere announcement.

Credits

'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars' is produced for Apple TV by Studio Ramsay Global, a Fox Entertainment Company. Executive producers are Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards, Lorraine Charker-Phillips and Jill Greenwood. James Callum is the series director.

About Apple TV

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 924 wins and 3,904 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'Widow's Bay,' 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr.

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