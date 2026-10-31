Antonio Ovejero to Open First Italian Solo Exhibition at ABC-ARTE ONE OF

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ABC-ARTE ONE OF in Milan will present COME CLOSER, the first solo exhibition in Italy by Antonio Ovejero (Valencia, 1999), curated by Domenico de Chirico. The exhibition opens November 11 at 6:30PM with an opening cocktail.

In his paintings, Ovejero transforms objects, surfaces and details of the domestic universe into images of intense visual allure, where memory, identity and material culture intertwine. Porcelain, jewellery, textiles and ornaments lose their everyday function to become fragments of an imaginary world that is at once intimate, theatrical and shared.

Other ABC-ARTE Exhibitions

In Genoa, ABC-ARTE is presenting Alan Bee: Relazioni Invisibili, curated by Paolo Campiglio, at the gallery's historic venue. The exhibition is the second chapter of its exhibition project dedicated to Alan Bee, following Correspondances, the exhibition held at its Milan space. The show brings together works spanning the artist's entire career, from his early works to his final pictorial cycles, offering an independent yet complementary perspective to the Milan exhibition. The viewing room is open until December 6.

Upcoming Fair

ABC-ARTE will participate in Untitled Art Miami Beach, taking place 1-6 December 2026 at Booth A50. For the fair, the gallery brings together Nanni Valentini, Gastone Biggi, Filippo Moroni and Antonio Kuschnir around the theme of stratification, understood both as a process through which the artwork takes shape and as a form of sedimentation of matter, time and the imaginary.

Through different artistic languages and generations, the four artists explore this dimension from complementary perspectives: from the rhythm of the mark and chromatic vibration in Biggi's work to the layering of materials and the memory embedded in matter in Valentini's works; from the organic tension of Moroni's textile surfaces to the construction of layered imaginaries, suspended between memory, dream and reality, in Kuschnir's paintings. The project thus establishes a dialogue between painting and sculpture, matter and image, highlighting how stratification can become a shared language through which different experiences and sensibilities meet and transform.

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