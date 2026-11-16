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Anthony Mackie on Broadway Return in MACBETH, Doomsday and 12 12 12

The actor also addressed Doctor Doom spoilers and his role as star and producer of 12 12 12.

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Anthony Mackie discussed making his Broadway return in the play MACBETH during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The conversation also covered his series 12 12 12, which he stars in and produces.

Mackie also addressed spoilers surrounding a character in Avengers: Doomsday, and he talked with host Jimmy Fallon about Doctor Doom. After those topics, he moved on to the 12 12 12 series.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35c on NBC, with episodes available to stream on Peacock.

For more of the show's recent theatre-adjacent guests, see BroadwayWorld's coverage of Jessica Chastain discussing her return to Broadway in LOST LEAR on the same program.

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