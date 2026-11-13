Anthony Mackie Talks 12 12 12 Shoot, Killer Rabbits and Macbeth

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Anthony Mackie discussed his new bank heist series 12 12 12, what drew him to the role, and shooting in the Austrian Alps during a stop at TODAY. He joked about the 2-foot killer rabbits on location, saying a rabbit wrangler was on hand to keep the animals from attacking the crew. "Yo I ain't dying by rabbit. I didn't make it out of New Orleans to die by rabbit," he said.

12 12 12 stars and is executive produced by Mackie and Jamie Dornan. The eight-episode Apple TV series follows a disgraced FBI agent, played by Mackie, and an American career criminal, played by Dornan, in a game of cat and mouse across Europe. Each episode unfolds across three timelines: 12 months of planning, 12 hours of the heist, and 12 days of aftermath, centered on a raid on a bank vault beneath Zurich. The series premieres globally on Friday, November 13, 2026, with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until December 25, 2026, as previously reported.

Mackie also teased Avengers: Doomsday and said he is heading back to Broadway in MACBETH. Reports have indicated he will take on the title role beginning in spring 2027, in a New York transfer of The Donmar Warehouse production staged in 2023.

The segment closed with a surprise gift for Mackie in honor of his 25th appearance on TODAY.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone