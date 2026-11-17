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Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan discussed their series 12 12 12 with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, including how Mackie was surprised to hear that Dornan had filmed one particular scene. The two actors appeared together for the conversation.

12 12 12 is an eight-episode Apple TV series executive produced by Mackie and Dornan. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, Mackie plays a disgraced FBI agent and Dornan plays an American career criminal in a game of cat and mouse across Europe. Each episode unfolds across three timelines: 12 months of planning, 12 hours of the heist, and 12 days of aftermath, centered on a raid on a bank vault beneath Zurich.

Mackie also discussed the series during a separate appearance on TODAY, covered in Anthony Mackie Talks 12 12 12 Shoot, Killer Rabbits and Macbeth, where he talked about shooting in the Austrian Alps and his return to Broadway in MACBETH. The series premieres globally on Apple TV on Friday, November 13, 2026.

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