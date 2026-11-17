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Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan compared raising boys and raising girls during a sit-down with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show. Mackie said he is glad to be raising boys, while Dornan said he feels he was "born" to be a girl dad.

The two actors appeared to discuss their series 12 12 12. Prior BroadwayWorld coverage notes that Mackie and Dornan both star in and executive produce the eight-episode Apple TV bank heist series, which follows a disgraced FBI agent, played by Mackie, and an American career criminal, played by Dornan, in a game of cat and mouse across Europe.

Each episode of 12 12 12 unfolds across three timelines: 12 months of planning, 12 hours of the heist, and 12 days of aftermath, centered on a raid on a bank vault beneath Zurich. Mackie previously discussed the production, including filming in the Austrian Alps, and his return to Broadway in MACBETH in Anthony Mackie Talks 12 12 12 Shoot, Killer Rabbits and Macbeth.

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