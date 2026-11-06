Anthony Ippolito Recalls Meeting Stallone, Reenacting Rocky Scenes

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Anthony Ippolito talked about meeting Sylvester Stallone and reenacting iconic scenes from the original movie while discussing his lead role in I PLAY ROCKY on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Ippolito stars as Stallone in the film.

I PLAY ROCKY is a behind-the-scenes drama about the making of the 1976 film Rocky. As previously reported, the story follows Stallone's insistence on playing the lead role in Rocky despite repeated rejection, focusing on the man who wrote and starred in the picture rather than retelling the Rocky story itself. The film is directed by Peter Farrelly and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

I PLAY ROCKY is set to open in select theaters on November 6, with a wider release on November 20. Ippolito and co-star AnnaSophia Robb attended a special Philadelphia screening of the film with Farrelly on November 2.

Ippolito also addressed the film on TODAY, where he spoke about the biggest challenge of playing Stallone and how Stallone reacted to the finished film. Read BroadwayWorld's coverage of that appearance.

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