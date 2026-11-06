 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Anthony Ippolito Recalls Meeting Stallone, Reenacting Rocky Scenes

The actor stars as Stallone in a drama about the making of the 1976 film Rocky.

By:


Anthony Ippolito talked about meeting Sylvester Stallone and reenacting iconic scenes from the original movie while discussing his lead role in I PLAY ROCKY on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Ippolito stars as Stallone in the film.

I PLAY ROCKY is a behind-the-scenes drama about the making of the 1976 film Rocky. As previously reported, the story follows Stallone's insistence on playing the lead role in Rocky despite repeated rejection, focusing on the man who wrote and starred in the picture rather than retelling the Rocky story itself. The film is directed by Peter Farrelly and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

I PLAY ROCKY is set to open in select theaters on November 6, with a wider release on November 20. Ippolito and co-star AnnaSophia Robb attended a special Philadelphia screening of the film with Farrelly on November 2.

Ippolito also addressed the film on TODAY, where he spoke about the biggest challenge of playing Stallone and how Stallone reacted to the finished film. Read BroadwayWorld's coverage of that appearance.

Recent Articles
Anthony Ippolito on Playing Stallone and His Reaction to I PLAY ROCKY
Anthony Ippolito on Playing Stallone and His Reaction to I PLAY ROCKY
11/5/2026
Matt Dillon Discusses Playing Stallone's Father in I PLAY ROCKY
Matt Dillon Discusses Playing Stallone's Father in I PLAY ROCKY
11/5/2026
I PLAY ROCKY Special Philadelphia Screening Draws Anthony Ippolito and AnnaSophia Robb
I PLAY ROCKY Special Philadelphia Screening Draws Anthony Ippolito and AnnaSophia Robb
11/3/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
More Hot Shows Discounts