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Anthony Boyle said he exchanged emails with Sam Bankman-Fried while the FTX founder was in prison as part of his preparation to play him in THE ALTRUISTS, a series based on the true story of the 2022 collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. Boyle discussed the role during an appearance on TODAY.

Boyle said Bankman-Fried was generous with his time. "He was very forthcoming, he was very generous with his time," Boyle said, adding that he was struck by the man's intelligence even over email. The actor said Bankman-Fried, who is serving a 25-year sentence after being convicted of stealing $8 billion from FTX customers, was in the same cell block as P. Diddy at the time of the correspondence.

Boyle said much of his preparation came from existing material, noting that Bankman-Fried gave numerous interviews, even after being told to stop talking to the media. "I had a lot of source material," he said, pointing to those interviews and books written about the FTX founder. He added that because so much had been written, people viewed Bankman-Fried from different angles, with some seeing a villain and others seeing the "white knight of crypto." Asked how he balanced playing a figure who believes he is not necessarily doing wrong, Boyle answered, "With great difficulty."

The conversation also turned to Boyle's love of the reality series Love Is Blind, which he called "the greatest piece of art ever made." TODAY co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey sent him a recorded message thanking him for watching and congratulating him on the premiere. Boyle, who was introduced as having starred in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on London's West End, also described what he considers Irishmaxxing to look like, including riding a horse, swimming in the sea, drinking a pint of Guinness and writing a poem.

THE ALTRUISTS premiered on Netflix and also stars Julia Garner.

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