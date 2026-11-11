AnnaSophia Robb on 'Traumatizing' a Generation in BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA, Working With Reese Witherspoon on LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE

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AnnaSophia Robb discussed her early career, the film BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA, and her work on LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE during a sit-down with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show. The conversation was split into two clips, one focused on her childhood start in acting and one on her time working with Reese Witherspoon.

In the first clip, Robb looks back at her early acting years and recalls telling her mother at a young age that she needed "an agent." She also addresses the reaction to BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA, saying she is not apologizing for "traumatizing" a generation of viewers with the film.

The second clip turns to LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, where Robb describes working with Witherspoon as a "dream come true." According to the clip's description, she also feels "seen" through the project. Robb's comments on the series make up the main thread of this segment, which continues from her earlier discussion of how her career began.

The second clip also includes behind-the-scenes stories from other roles in Robb's career. The description names SOUL SURFER and THE CARRIE DIARIES among the projects she talks through with Barrymore, though it does not specify which stories she tells about each.

Barrymore's recent guest slate has included a number of other sit-downs. Henry Winkler appeared to discuss his time playing The Fonz and how the character shaped Barrymore's perspective of men, while Zoe Kazan spoke about meeting Olivia Rodrigo and raising children during EAST OF EDEN.

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