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Angela Bassett said she is always surprised by what the writers of 9-1-1 have in store for her character, Athena Grant, as long as it does not involve water. The actress appeared on THE VIEW to mark 150 episodes of the drama and to discuss the midseason finale cliffhanger, her family's Thanksgiving plans and her son's work in theater at Yale.

Asked whether she worries about what she will have to do next, after landing a plane on a highway, being launched into space and surviving a volcano in Los Angeles, Bassett said: "ALL THE TIME BUT I DON'T ASK." She added that she is happy "JUST AS LONG AS IT DOESN'T INVOLVE WATER."

Bassett said her son Slater is studying at her alma mater, Yale, where he has been involved in reviving the school's Black student theater group. She was one of the founders of the first version of the group, which staged THE BLACKS and an evening of Shakespeare's sonnets. "I'M VERY PROUD OF HIM," she said. She also said the family plans to meet in Chicago for Thanksgiving, with a visit to the Obama museum among their plans.

The co-hosts also played a clip of Bassett's speech accepting the Excellence in the Arts award at the American Black Film Festival Honors, presented by Keke Palmer. Bassett also discussed voicing the General in the stop-motion film WILDWOOD, which she recorded five years ago, and said technology "IS A TOOL." Whoopi Goldberg thanked Bassett for sitting down for a documentary about Goldberg. WILDWOOD is in theaters, and episodes of 9-1-1 stream on Hulu, with new episodes returning Thursday.

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