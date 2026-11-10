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Andy Richter Talks ELF UNWRAPPED Book, Interrupted by Will Ferrell

Richter also spoke about hosting the official Dancing with the Stars podcast.

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Andy Richter discussed his new book ELF UNWRAPPED, which covers the making of the movie Elf, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The interview was interrupted when Will Ferrell spoke up from the audience.

Richter spoke about working with James Caan on the set of Elf, the subject of material in the book. He also talked about mentoring Guillermo on Dancing with the Stars and about hosting the official Dancing with the Stars podcast.

The segment centered on ELF UNWRAPPED and Richter's recollections from the production of the film. Ferrell's interjection from the audience cut into the conversation about the book and gave the interview an unscripted turn.

Jimmy Kimmel Live is the ABC late-night program hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel. The sources provided do not list further details on where the book is available or on Richter's upcoming projects.

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