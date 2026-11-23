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Andrew Scott discussed starring as the late actor Ian Charleson in the biopic ELSINORE during an interview on TODAY. The film follows Charleson's final stage performance as Hamlet, which came just weeks before his death. The conversation also covered Scott's own time playing Hamlet, his thoughts on stage versus screen, and a rapid-fire round on Irish culture.

Scott said Charleson's story is well known in London theater circles. Charleson took over the role of Hamlet while sick with HIV/AIDS, with practically no immune system and against his doctors' advice. "It's an extraordinary act of bravery," Scott said. He added that Charleson "thought I want to do what I'm capable of doing and go out doing what he loved."

Scott played Hamlet about ten years ago in the West End, performing it 150 times. He compared approaching Shakespeare's language to rap music: "You don't necessarily need to understand everything. You need to understand the energy and get involved." Asked whether he prefers stage, big screen or small screen, he chose the stage for its directness. He said the film aimed to recreate what theater is like for audiences, including the eight-shows-a-week workload, and that it is funny in places as well as serious.

Scott, who was born and raised in Ireland, also answered quick questions about Irish customs. He picked tea over Guinness as the national drink, though he said he once had to pour a can of Guinness into a pint glass and drink it in one go for a play. He prefers white pudding to black pudding and said he is a fan of the Irish goodbye. The hosts noted the film has been generating awards buzz, and Scott said it recently opened in New York and Los Angeles before a wider release. For more on the film, read BroadwayWorld's coverage of Scott's Late Night appearance about ELSINORE.

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