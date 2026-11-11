Andrew Scott Talks Child Acting Start and Playing an Actor in ELSINORE

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Andrew Scott talked about his first acting job as a child, meeting Jodie Foster, and his role in the new movie ELSINORE during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night program hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel.

In the conversation, Scott described what it is like living in Los Angeles. He recounted fans becoming excited when they saw him walking on Sunset Boulevard with Phoebe Waller-Bridge. He also spoke about starting out as a young performer and the experience of meeting Foster.

Scott discussed ELSINORE, in which he plays an actor. The segment also touched on his name appearing on lists of likely Oscar nominees, a subject Kimmel raised with him during the interview.

The sources provided do not include release details for ELSINORE, so further information on the film's rollout was not part of the discussion described here.

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