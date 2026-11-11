 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Andrew Scott Talks Child Acting Start and Playing an Actor in ELSINORE

The actor also addressed fans spotting him on Sunset Boulevard with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Oscar talk.

By:


Andrew Scott talked about his first acting job as a child, meeting Jodie Foster, and his role in the new movie ELSINORE during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night program hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel.

In the conversation, Scott described what it is like living in Los Angeles. He recounted fans becoming excited when they saw him walking on Sunset Boulevard with Phoebe Waller-Bridge. He also spoke about starting out as a young performer and the experience of meeting Foster.

Scott discussed ELSINORE, in which he plays an actor. The segment also touched on his name appearing on lists of likely Oscar nominees, a subject Kimmel raised with him during the interview.

The sources provided do not include release details for ELSINORE, so further information on the film's rollout was not part of the discussion described here.

Recent Articles
Jodie Foster on FBI Training and Villain Role in Disney's HEXED
Jodie Foster on FBI Training and Villain Role in Disney's HEXED
11/11/2026
Video: IT GETS WORSE Trailer Starring Leo Reich Released
Video: IT GETS WORSE Trailer Starring Leo Reich Released
10/29/2026
IT GETS WORSE Official Trailer and Key Art Released by Paramount+
IT GETS WORSE Official Trailer and Key Art Released by Paramount+
10/29/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts